The climate's right for an Autumn Rush

Autumn Rush beaten by Nova Missile on the final day of last year’s racing season.

If you had backed AUTUMN RUSH on that last day of the 2016 racing season, there were excuses aplenty for his second to Nova Missile.

The strength of the winner was glaringly obvious. But his "lack of luck" in the running was a factor which contributed to him not getting into the winners' circle.

That was unfortunate. After all, the four-year-old isn't a "bad" horse and he showed it at trackwork yesterday morning when he skipped over the 600m in 36.3sec.

OUTSTANDING CHANCE

It was an inspiring piece of work and, on the strength of that gallop, Autumn Rush must be given an outstanding chance of getting a win on the board when he races over the 1,200m in Race 5 on Sunday.

Back to that last-start second which was an "Initiation" over the 1,200m. Autumn Rush was backed down to second favourite and the problems started at the 800m when he, racing keenly, got his head up and had to be eased off the heels of another runner.

To compound matters, when the field straightened for the run home, he was held up a run.

Against a horse like Nova Missile, that was like rolling over and playing dead.

Hence, the three-and-a-half length margin behind the winner.

Three weeks later, on Dec 29, Autumn Rush was sent to the trials and he did well to finish second behind Lim's Racer who clocked 60.33sec for the 1,000m.

Autumn Rush is down to contest a winnable race on Sunday.

He's drawn a good gate (4) and, with just seven runners to contend with, the Steven Burridge runner should have things to his liking.

A race later, keep a watchful eye on SMIDDY BYRNE.

The son of O'Reilly created a favourable impression when he stopped the clocks at 37.7sec for the 600m. John Powell was on the reins.

A four-year-old from trainer Shane Baertschiger's yard, Smiddy Byrne has finished third in three of his last four starts and richly deserves something better.

He won a trial last Thursday and, with yesterday's hit-out under his girth, he could be the one his 10 rivals will have to beat.