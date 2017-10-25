Cloud Nine will take some catching

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 HAPPILABABY makes his Happy Valley debut here. He mixes his form but he is at a place in the ratings where he should be able to get into the finish, even despite a terrible run first-up.

3 ENSURING ran well fresh. He usually needs a strong pace into which he can close, but he can still prove a threat.

5 GORGEOUS AGAIN has proven to be a warhorse. He was unlucky last time out, but with even luck, he can figure in the finish.

2 JOLLY GENE will be tough to run down if he gets it easy out in front. He looks in a position to earn a cheque.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 VICTORY FOLLOW ME has yet to win from 22 Hong Kong starts, but has looked on the cusp of a victory since dropping into Class 5. He drops back into a good draw now and should be hard to beat.

5 GOBI STORM was just beaten by a neck after leading the field in his last start. He should get it fairly easy on the lead once again and will be the one they have to catch.

11 SPICY DOUBLE has drawn slightly awkwardly but he is at a point where he should be breaking through soon.

2 AGIAAL is a chance now that he is in a lower class. Can be slipped into those exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

2 CLOUD NINE led first-up and stuck on OK for second, although he pulled up with mucus. He should strip fitter and if he is able to roll here, he will be hard to beat.

4 THE JAZZ improved last start to take third. He has drawn well again and with the step up to 1,800m, he is nearing a winnable mark.

5 HAPPY ROCKY is still racing below his best, but he's on a very enticing rating and could give an improved show.

6 AMAZING GOLD is steadily improving and can get into the placings. Defonitely one for those novelty players.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

4 SPEEDY KING makes his debut here. He boasts no great pedigree, but his trials in both Australia and Hong Kong suggest he has ability. From the good gate, he can win first time out.

11 PEACE COMBINATION has been a frustrating horse to follow, as it is now approaching two years since his last victory. However, with an ideal barrier and back to the 1,000m, he looks well suited.

7 RICHCITY FORTUNE will be around the mark, while 5 NOBLE DE BOY has some chance although he does look hampered by the draw.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 MULTIGOGO ran with merit last start when third at Sha Tin. We should see him bounce in front again from gate three and he can get his first victory.

6 MANFUL STAR may be a six-year-old, but he has only had seven starts and still looks to have scope to improve. From a low draw, he will be in the mix yet again.

3 NUMERO UNO doesn't win out of turn but he's at a mark where he can break through for another win.

2 EXCEPTIONAL DESIRE won well last start but will find this tougher. He's a chance nonetheless and can go into that exotic mix.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 OUR HERO steps up to the mile for the first time in Hong Kong. His pedigree screams miler and he was stakes-placed over the trip in Australia, so he looks an oiutstanding chance here, particularly with a good draw.

1 UNIQUE HAPPIEST should be on the speed and will be in the picture for a long way. Can be coupled with Our Hero for a wager on the forecast tote.

3 SPEEDY WALLY is racing well but looks to be at a place in the ratings where he is going to struggle to get another win.

7 NEVER BETTER has drawn poorly but is a model of consistency and must be included in those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 WINWIN RUBY has run well in two starts this season. He makes his Happy Valley debut and, from a good draw, he looks a strong chance of winning once again.

4 DR WIN WIN produced his best run last time out at his second start for Frankie Lor. He's drawn awkwardly, but if he can get some cover midway, he will be around the mark.

3 GO BEAUTY GO is another making the trip to the city track for the first time. He should be on the front end for a long way.

8 BANK ON RED can be thereabouts at the finish and looks good for those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 STARLIGHT is racing in terrific form currently. The manner in which he won last start suggests he is still capable of winning again before he faces another rise in class.

12 BACK IN BLACK was originally a standby starter but gained a run shortly after declarations. He is a good Happy Valley horse and is at a mark where he can win again.

10 HAPPY HAPPY STAR has been something of a disappointment, but he gets the blinkers on for this outing and is worth following.

7 GOOD COMPANION deserves consideration purely based on his honesty. On form, he could pick up a cheque.