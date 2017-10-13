Racing

Clutha Lad looks poised to score again in Class 5

Clutha Lad should step up on his last-start fourth to score tonight. TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore Friday preview

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Oct 13, 2017

Making a Class 5 horse the best bet may sound risky but, when the horse has won in Class 3 but is now in a winnable Class 5 race, it could be a logical choice.

Furthermore, the horse in question seems to have returned to form, based on his last start.

Of course, I am referring to trainer Mark Walker's Clutha Lad, who is not meeting much in tonight's Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,800m in Race 6.

At his peak, Clutha Lad won in an Open Benchmark 67 race with 67 points and had another win with 65 points in Class 3.

From there, the chestnut New Zealand-bred went downhill and managed to secure his last two wins in Class 5.

All his victories were on tonight's Poly surface.

After his last success on June 9, the eight-year-old rose to Class 4 but was back in Class 5 with 43 points after three starts.

Two weeks ago, he was hammered late to start as the $13 favourite, signifying he was due for another win.

Although he did not win, his fourth was a top effort, considering that he was held up in the race. He looks very fit now and should make amends tonight.

 

