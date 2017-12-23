Consistent Apollo Star should make amends

RACE 1 (800M)

Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies. The tote could prove the best guide.

RACE 2 (800M)

Maiden Juvenile Plate. The tote could prove the best guide.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) CARIOCA and (6) VAR ROYALE are likely to be speedy on debut.

(4) TWIN FALLS is by a stallion whose progeny do show early.

(3) QUEEN OF THE DANCE and (5) URBAN OASIS must have ability.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(3) OVER EASY comes off a rest after showing good improvement despite not striding out last start. The form has been franked and he should go close.

(7) ACE OF SPEED rates as the danger. He has finished close-up in both starts and will make a race of it.

(1) SWEET TRIAL finished nearly a length in front of (15) SHARP GITANO last time out but the latter was on debut and could turn it around.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

Stable companions (2) CAPTAIN SNELL and (3) CAPTAINOFTHESEA should improve with the benefit of experience. The latter was fancied on debut, so must have promise and is expected to do better.

Of the newcomers, costly (6) FLYING ARROW is bred to be useful, so could shine on debut.

(7) LANZA and (4) CIRILLO are others to consider.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) ENSEMBLE and (13) HAFLA stand out, but both pulled up striding short last time out. Ensemble finished 2.6 lengths ahead of Hafla when the latter was on debut and the positions could be reversed here.

(14) SUMMER SPIN was backed on debut but stumbled at the start and never recovered.

(8) SHILOH pulled up lame last start but, if sound, could get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) GREEN ARCHER improved in his second outing and, if making further progress, should have the measure of this lot.

(6) SOLANO is bred to enjoy the extra distance, so must have more to offer.

(8) IRA has improved since equipped with blinkers and has earning potential.

(7) REBEL'S BURST can feature if staying this trip.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(15) SKY HIGH found money on debut when staying on for second. If he sees out the extra trip, he could feature.

(10) HINT OF GOLD could win.

(13) CORRIDO was supported in both starts and has early speed to overcome a wide draw.

(8) MARIO LANZA should be cherry-ripe and should see out the extra journey.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

Consistent (2) APOLLO STAR fluffed his lines last time out but that was from a wide draw and in a lucrative sale race, so expect him to make amends.

(3) BERNIE confirmed his improvement with the blinkers on by winning a similar contest on handicap debut. He has more to do on these terms but should be competitive.

(6) DOUBLEMINT is above average and will run well with the bottom weight.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

The Mike De Kock pair of (1) CROWN COURT and (4) LET'S TWIST should dominate here. Both won't be troubled by the extra trip and either could come out tops.

(5) WILD LADY is a contender if she doesn't give away too much headstart to the others.

(7) GRAB THE GAVEL could improve.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) METORITE caught the eye after a slow start last time out, when finishing behind several of these runners. He has most scope for improvement, so warrants respect.

(2) CORTADA returned to form in that event and should give another honest account.

(4) WESTERN STORM has run second three times since winning that day, and should feature prominently once more.

(5) FIRE WALKER has solid each-way claims.

RACE 12, (1,800M)

(5) SYLVAN ON FIRE was hampered last time out but beat (6) CASCAPEDIA before that by 2.75 lengths. But the latter showed determination in blinkers subsequently.

(3) PATCHIT UP BABY has a pull of 4.5kg over Cascapedia for a three-length difference, so comes into the reckoning.

(1) WITCHCRAFT is capable and should be at peak fitness.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(3) MUJAAFY had excuses when losing his unbeaten record last start. But, all things considered, he ran with merit. He's probably better than rated and would have come on since, so can regain winning ways.

(10) SHUFOOG showed her inexperience when thrown into the deep end in a Group 2 race in just her second outing. She will have more to offer.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(1) FISH RIVER CANYON is holding form and the opposition is not overly strong. She could go in again.

(6) IRIDIUM SILVER is better than her last outing suggested and could get into the money.

(11) FLOWING GOWN will be catching late from a wide draw.

Drawn worse is (7) CODE WRITER who is starting to improve again.

(5) MOMO could make use of a decent barrier position.

RACE 15 (1,100M)

Maturing (7) POWER GRID could deliver a KO punch with 52kg.

(4) LORD BALMORAL is weighted to finish closer to that rival and could emerge victorious if improving in blinkers.

(9) KINGSTON PASSAGE and (5) HORSE GUARDS have claims, too.