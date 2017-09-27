Consistent Rokatenda should reap the reward

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(8) EVELINA made good improvement from her first to second start, and should go close if making further progress.

(13) SPAM ALERT displayed a degree of improvement when stepping up to 1,200m last time and could have more to offer over the extra distance.

The same, however, could be said of (12) MADAME DEFARGE and (14) TALLY-HO. Another likely improver over this trip with the benefit of experience is (7) DEPECHE.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) ORAKAL has run well in both starts around the turn and should be involved in the outcome.

(12) COMFORTABLY NUMB and (15) THE SUN ALSO RISES finished ahead of (16) TYRANDEUS last time out. The trio should improve, although the latter could be forgiven for that disappointment and could make amends.

Respect (2) TWO BROTHERS, (1) ZANZIBARIAN, (9) MAX POWER and (7) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) WOODSTOCK FAIRY caught the eye last time out and gave the impression she could have more to offer over this trip.

(1) DESTINY DUCHESS finished ahead of that rival last time out but must confirm over the extra distance.

(2) ONE MORE ROUND has enjoyed racing without blinkers recently and could make the frame again.

(8) MARCH AFFAIR and (9) OAKDENE have claims, too.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(3) ROKATENDA has been threatening to leave the maiden ranks. He has twice finished second over this distance but looks well placed to gain reward for that consistency in this line-up.

(2) MISTER COLIN and (4) FUJIN are likely to pose the biggest threat on current form.

(1) PETER THE WAILER could also have a say if effective over this trip.

(9) A VISION could also improve going this distance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Last-start maiden winner (1) BRAVE MOVE was most impressive in skating clear over 1,400m and should have more to offer, despite returning from a break.

Fellow handicap debutante (7) HOPEFUL is also bred to enjoy the extra distance, so can give a good account.

(4) LANARK and (2) WINE FESTIVAL have scope, so could also improve over the extra 200m.

(8) SUMMER OLIMPICS is not a forlorn hope either.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Good race. Star juvenile (5) DUTCH PHILIP may have fitness concerns but his class could prove telling in the outcome of his 3YO and handicap debut. He has good gate speed and will be aided by a No. 1 draw.

(4) STARFLASH and (1) BLACK CAT BACK are above average, so could make their presence felt.

(2) OLYMPIAN and (7) AL WAHED are capable on their day, though the same could be said of (3) PERCIVAL.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Another good race. (6) FRESNAYE and (8) LALENA may have only shed their maiden tags last time out but they beat what appeared to be useful fields in just their second outings. Both are open to any amount of improvement, so could play leading roles in the outcome.

(4) PUBLIC PROSECUTOR ran well on handicap debut last time out and should have more to come, too.

(2) WESTON, (7) MA FORTE and (3) ESSENCEOFLIFE have earning potential.