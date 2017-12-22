Constant Justice nice and relaxed

The ultra-consistent Constant Justice looks set to continue where he left off when the new Singapore racing season kicks off on Jan 1.

The Mohd Yusof-trained last-start winner lapped up his training for his next campaign with a sparkling win at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by apprentice S Shafrizal, the Lucky Stable-owned five-year-old led throughout in the second of five trials and was nice and relaxed all the way.

The higher-rated Wimbledon was niggled along by jockey Nooresh Juglall but could not overtake Constant Justice, who strolled to a one-and-a-half-length victory.

He clocked 61.00sec flat for the 1,000m trip, which was the fastest time of the morning on the newly-laid Polytrack.

Constant Justice has been super consistent since he made his debut in August last year, having missed the top three only three times from 14 starts.

He has four wins, four seconds and three thirds.

His latest success came on Nov 10 in an Open Benchmark event over the Poly 1,100m. He led all the way with jockey Manoel Nunes aboard.

Now rated fairly highly with 89 points, Constant Justice should be eyeing bigger things next year.

In fact, he could be a contender in the season's first feature race, the $200,000 Group 3 New Year Cup, which will see its race distance shortened to 1,200m from 1,900m.

The Polytrack will suit the bay Australian-bred gelding, having scored all his four races on this surface.

Trainer James Peters' Lim's Blast also drew attention, although his winning time of 62.32sec was the slowest.

The thing that struck trial watchers was that the horse missed the kick and was left trailing by four or five lengths, but he could still get up to win.

On top of that, he made up ground wide out and straightened up widest.

Called upon for a little extra by apprentice P Dellorto in the straight, Lim's Blast closed in nicely and got up to win by a neck. He's one for the notebook.