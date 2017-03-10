Constant Justice should prevail in Race 7

Constant Justice is in sizzling form and looks hard to beat tonight.

CONSTANT JUSTICE is one genuine galloper who is oozing with form and should take tonight's Race 7 despite meeting a few smart rivals in the Class 3 dash over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

The Mohd Yusof-trained four-year-old possesses an impeccable record of two wins and two seconds from just five starts. His consistency is also reflected in his trials - four starts for two wins and two seconds.

On the above factor alone, you would want to put your money on the bay Australian-bred.

On Feb 23, Constant Justice wowed trackwatchers in his trial which he won in under one minute.

Ridden by tonight's race-jockey Manoel Nunes, the bay gelding disputed the lead and then kicked away beautifully in the straight to beat the useful Nova Strike, who has franked the form.

TOP SECOND

Last Friday, Nova Strike ran a top second behind rising star Jupiter Gold in a high-calibre Open Stakes over 1,600m. The beauty of it all was that Nova Strike finished half a length ahead of the much-vaunted Horse of the Year Debt Collector.

Tonight, it's just Class 3 opposition which Constant Justice is running against, albeit not a totally under-strength one.

Horses such as Mr Luck, Conflight, Super Line, Mystic Master or even first reserve Longhu, if he secures a berth, can put up some fight.

But Constant Justice's consistency and current sizzling form stand him in good stead. On Tuesday, his 600m dash in a swift time with Nunes astride was very impressive. He did it without raising a sweat.

SACRED ARMY dropped in late to finish second in his last three starts over 1,200m (one) and 1,400m (twice), so the step-up to 1,700m in Race 4 is just what he needs to break through.

On paper, the Shane Baertschiger-trained galloper has the best record among the maidens in the race.