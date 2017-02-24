Constant Justice in splendid form

Constant Justice in one of his two victories.

It was a busy morning at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning, with nine heats in total, and only one winner cracked the one minute barrier.

That was from the ultra-consistent CONSTANT JUSTICE.

The M Yusof-trained and Lucky Stable-owned four-year-old was grouped in the most exciting trial of the morning and yet he whitewashed a couple of his higher-rated rivals with aplomb.

That clearly showed his good form and it would be prudent to follow him in his next assignment.

Ridden by champion jockey Manoel Nunes, Constant Justice disputed the early lead with The General and then Royal Fortune at the 600m mark when The General eased back a length behind.

In the straight, the bay Australian-bred gelding kicked ahead beautifully. Nova Strike and last week's impressive trial winner Royal Ruler, who are both rated a lot higher, gave chase in the final 200m.

But Constant Justice fended them off easily, winning by three parts of a length from Nova Strike, who was a head in front of Royal Ruler.

Constant Justice ran the 1,000m on the Polytrack in 59.83sec and could have gone quicker had Nunes slipped him some reins.

In his races and trials, Constant Justice finished out of the first two only once. That was in a Kranji Stakes C event over the Poly 1,000m on Jan 8 when he finished a three-length fifth to five-in-a-row hero Wonderful.

From four other races, he has two wins and two seconds and, from four trials, he also has two wins and two seconds. That proves how genuine and consistent he is.