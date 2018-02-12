Racing

Conte remains unbeaten

Trainer John Size.PHOTO: HKJC

Trainer John Size says five-in-a-row hero will now take a break

Feb 12, 2018 06:00 am

The unbeaten Conte continued his rise through the grades with a professional win in the Class 2 Kwong Wah Handicap over 1,600m at Sha Tin on Saturday.

But trainer John Size indicated the four-year-old may now take a break before he attempts to make it six in a row.

Conte, who had found himself in a pace-setting role in most of his wins to date, instead was among the chasing bunch on Saturday, settling third under jockey Joao Moreira behind fellow four-year-olds Lockheed and Dragon Lips.

At the top of the straight, Moreira chased Conte through a gap that appeared near the inside, but second favourite Easy Go Easy Win attempted to steal a break centre track.

In what developed into a tough battle over the final 200m, the two market-elects raced clear. At the line, Conte had a half-length to spare over Easy Go Easy Win, with Lockheed holding down third, two-and-a-quarter lengths away.

"Conte can't do much more than win, so from that point of view, I'm pleased," said Size.

The Capital (second from left) charging home second to Elite Invincible on Jan 14.
Racing

The Capital all set to go one better

"It was a slowly-run race and he was held up at times, but I thought it was a tough effort for him to beat the other horse so it was still a very good effort.

"We thought he might lead but other riders wanted to lead, so it just made his job a little bit easier. It's more been by circumstance that he's ended up on the lead in the past. But I was never concerned about him settling behind runners.

"I'm not sure if he'll keep running. He's won five races, so he might be looking for a little break. I'll make that decision in a couple of weeks." - HKJC

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING