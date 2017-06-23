Copacabana in good form

The Cliff Brown-trained COPACABANA has run genuine race this campaign, with a win and two seconds from four starts.

It looks like the three-year-old New Zealand-bred is going to strike again in the final event on Monday, judging by his smart hit-out with race-jockey Michael Rodd astride at Kranji yesterday morning.

The brown gelding was kept well in hand to clock 38.7sec for 600m, pulling up very well.

GALLOPS BY TONIGHT'S RUNNERS

RACE 3: Glamorous pace work.

RACE 6: Grand Paris pace work.

RACE 7: Cadet 44.1.

GALLOPS BY MONDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Colonel Lincoln (J Powell) 44.3. Hongchen (Z Zuriman) canter/37.5. Big Regards * (V Duric) 38.1.

RACE 3: Unconquered * (Duric) canter/36.8.

RACE 4: Danzeb * canter/45. Holy Grail * (Duric) 39.9. Phanfone (M Zaki) 36.9. Gasparo Da Salo (SY Moon) canter/35.8.

RACE 5: Margaux (Zaki) 38.7. Golden Jade (M Jailani) 36.9.

RACE 6: Lim's Reform * (late Damon) 37.8. Really Capable * (G Boss) 44.2. Winterfell * (M Kellady) 44.4.

RACE 7: Mr Connery (Powell) canter/41.1. Lady Liberty * canter/43.8. Allez canter/36.9. Thankfulness canter/36.3.

RACE 8: Laser Storm * 39.9. Ares * 37.4.

RACE 9: Groenewegen * (M Rodd) 37.1.

RACE 10: Paltrow * (Duric) canter/36.6. Jackfish * (O Chavez) 36.8. Catch Me Great 39.3. Copacabana * (Rodd) 38.7. In Bocca Al Lupo (Jailani) 36.5. Dicaprio * canter/36.3.