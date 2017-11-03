Count on consistent Dutrow

Probable last-race favourite Dutrow is a model of consistency with a win and two seconds from as many starts.

His record speaks for itself.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger's Dutrow has been a model of consistency - with a win and two seconds from as many starts - and that puts him in as the chief contender for the Lucky Last at Kranji tonight.

After all, his Class 4 opposition appears to lack the same good current form that he has and it will be a surprise if any of them can deny him his spot on the winner's rostrum.

It must be noted that all three of Dutrow's runs so far were with full of merit.

Although he ran second first-up by half a length, over the Polytrack 1,100m on Aug 20, his conqueror Gran Torino had gone on to win again last start.

The four-year-old Australian-bred picked up plenty from that beneficial run in Maiden company and made no mistake next time out over the same track and distance in an Initiation event.

His two-and-a-half-length thrashing of Sattar was one thing, but what was more impressive was his winning time. He clocked a swift 1min 04.80sec, which was close to the record time, with 57.5kg.

Naturally, armed with those two star performances, Dutrow was backed down as the $12 favourite at his latest outing, despite being promoted to Class 4 in yet another Poly 1,100m race.

He, however, found fellow last-start winner Silkino had improved more and was in galloping mood, getting up to beat him by one-and-a-quarter lengths in a quicker time than his, in 1min 04.54. But do remember that Silkino was carrying 2.5kg lighter that day.

Now that he has had three good runs under his belt, Dutrow should handle the Poly 1,200m tonight. He looks spot-on during trackwork, and win No. 2 at start No. 4 certainly does not look a tall order.

