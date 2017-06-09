Course and distance suit Battle Creek

RACE 1 (1,200M)

It looks to be a very weak field and perhaps (7) BATTLE CREEK could be a step or two quicker than his rivals. This course and distance suits Battle Creek.

(8) BENGAL TIGER could improve on his last two starts and could prove a danger.

The Gavin Smith yard has hit a purple patch and (10) JAMAICA'S BOY could make vast improvement.

Watch the betting on first-timer (11) KIFTSGATE.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) SACRED ORATION is a good sort and will prove to be the one they have to beat in this line-up.

(2) BRAVE ENDEAVOUR has improved recently and clearly likes this distance.

(3) GIZMO is improving and has to be given respect.

(4) KIMBERLEY STAR disappointed in his first two starts but won well last time out over this course and distance.

(5) TRAP LORD won well last time and is in with a winning chance.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) JULIE ORLY disappointed on her local debut but that was on the Polytrack and she could do better back on the turf.

(2) KATNISS was not disgraced on her local debut and has a winning chance.

(3) TAMASHI may have just needed her local debut and does deserve some respect.

(4) PERFECT PARRY improved last time out and could finish in the money.

(5) SAMISH BAY is well drawn and should go close.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

A very open race.

(1) TRICIA DUPONT is not very reliable but does have a winning chance if in the mood.

(2) MINDS EYE might need this - her local debut.

(3) BONNE VEE continues to hold her form very nicely and must be given the utmost respect.

(4) STRAWBERRY LIPS bounced back to her best to win her latest start. She could continue to repeat the dose.

Respect the chances of (6) A WOMAN'S WILL, (10) ME MYSELF AND I, (14) ONE LOVE and (15) RELAXED WANDER.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

Another very open race.

(1) OLLIE POTS was outclassed in his latest start but should do better in this race with improvement.

(2) PYRAMUS is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest.

(3) JEREMY was a bit unlucky last time and is not out of it.

(4) VALMODE might just need this run.

(5) GIVE IT AWAY is capable of an upset if in the mood.

(7) SHADY WORLD drops in class and does have a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) BANJO BUZZ is improving but this is a stronger field.

(5) LEIA ORGANA won her latest start but may need to find a few lengths.

(6) NICOLE has put up two promising runs and should contest the finish again.

(7) PERFECT DAWN could be the surprise package from a good draw.

(8) PRECIOUS PANSY has ability and the form of the trainer is very good.

(9) QUEEN FOREVER is better than her last run.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) DYNAMIC has not won for some time now but was not disgraced when third last time out.

(2) PEACH DELIGHT is holding her form very well and should fight out the finish again.

(3) GIMME THE STARS was outclassed in the Kwa-Zulu-Natal Guineas but will do a lot better in this race.

(5) LAWS OF SUCCESSION is holding form well and is not out of it.

(7) SEVEN SINGLE is unreliable but could win.