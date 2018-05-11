Course and distance suits last-start winner Quid Rides

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(2) GREY HALO looked much improved when third last time out, so has a winning chance.

(3) SAMURAI DRAGON is holding form well in his new yard and deserves a win.

(1) BAYETTO makes his local debut after a stable change and it can be a winning one if he reproduces his penultimate run. He is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(4) ROYAL APPLAUSE is holding form and is not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) OHSOBRIGHT can win.

(1) COUNTESS CANTABRIA returns from a break but is well drawn. If fit and well, she could go close.

(2) IMPERADORA ran her best race last time out but was rested since.

(3) EESHARA disappointed last time out but is clearly capable of better.

(4) DEAR MONIETTE has changed stables since disappointing in the Western Cape. She could make vast improvement on the Polytrack.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) INCOMODATION tends to lack a strong finish but could do better in the Eastern Cape and she could be the one to beat.

(3) THE GOWN looked much improved when runner-up behind Multi Gold last time out, so must have a winning chance.

(2) KAZURI is holding form well and should contest the finish.

(5) JADE ORE is in good form and is looking to go one better.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) RASTA BAY looked much improved on her local debut and could be the one to beat in this weak field.

(1) SACRED TOUCH disappointed last time out but is likely to do better this time. The short break could have done her the world of good.

(3) IVORY HUNTER could pop up in the places.

(4) CONQUERING KING and (5) KING JAVELINE could improve and must be considered.

(6) BIG JAY'S should run well again.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) AVIATRIX may have just needed her last run and is in with a winning chance.

(1) GIOVANNA could do better back on her favourite surface.

(5) CONQUERING QUEEN is unreliable but is not out of the calculation.

(7) ALTITUDE is clearly a lot better than her last run would suggest and must be included.

(8) CLOSE TO MY HEART ran a much better race last time out and could finish in the money.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(2) QUID RIDES bounced back from a shocking win last start. It won't be much of a surprise were he to follow up and win this race. This course and distance clearly suits him.

(3) CAPTAINS VISTA and (4) EASTERN PEARL are capable of popping up in the places.

(5) LOTUS ELAN should contest the finish. His recent form is good enough.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) STORMY ECLIPSE has done very well this season and is clearly not out of it.

(4) AFRIKABURN continues to run good races without winning.

(7) BREAKFAST CLUB won well enough last time out to suggest that he may be ahead of the handicapper.

(8) STORY OF MY LIFE won well last time out and deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(2) CLIFTON SUNSET is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(11) REINE TONNERE and (13) LIBRA are two others that hold winning chances.

(3) LA REVERE, (4) COASTAL SPELL, (5) ANGLET and (6) BID FOR SUNSET are not out of it and must be considered.

(7) VEEIPEE CLUB is course- and-distance suited.

RACE 9 (1,300M)

(2) GRIZABELL is improving and can win a race like this.

(3) GAME GIRL runs very well without winning but can win another race or two.

(4) BRING ME HOME was not disgraced when third in her latest run and has to be considered.

(6) ROCKSETTE is well drawn and could earn some money.