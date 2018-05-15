Curatolo suspended until June 1

Jockey Ryan Curatolo will be out of action until June 1 following three careless riding sentences.

He was suspended from May 8 to May 12 (two race days) over his handling of Forever Young in Race 8 on March 18.

This was followed by a two-raceday suspension from May 13 to May 20 on Sahara Eagle in Race 10 on March 30. He copped two race days from May 21 to June 1 over his riding of Golden Thunder in Race 8 on April 24.