Curatolo suspended until June 1

May 15, 2018 06:00 am

Jockey Ryan Curatolo will be out of action until June 1 following three careless riding sentences.

He was suspended from May 8 to May 12 (two race days) over his handling of Forever Young in Race 8 on March 18.

This was followed by a two-raceday suspension from May 13 to May 20 on Sahara Eagle in Race 10 on March 30. He copped two race days from May 21 to June 1 over his riding of Golden Thunder in Race 8 on April 24.

Circuit Land (No. 7) beating reigning Horse of the Year Infantry (partly obscured) in the Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy race over 1,600m at Kranji on April 27.
Circuit Land heads the S'pore team in Kranji Mile

