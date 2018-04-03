Curatolo, Wong and Krisna suspended

One jockey and two apprentice riders have been suspended for two Singapore race days each for careless riding.

The trio's suspension started from yesterday and will end on Sunday.

French jockey Ryan Curatolo was found guilty over his handling of Aeolus in Race 1 at Kranji on Jan 21.

It was established that, near the 700m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, thereby crowding Hero In The Wind in onto The One, who had to be checked and lost ground.

Sunday's Group 3 JBBA Rocket Man Sprint winning apprentice jockey, CC Wong, was suspended over his handling of Belt And Road in Race 4 on March 11.

He was found to have made insufficient effort to straighten his mount near the 150m mark, thereby allowing the horse to shift outwards. This resulted in Silver Sky having to be checked.

The third rider put on the suspension list, apprentice jockey T Krisna, had allowed his mount to shift inwards in Race 8 on March 16, resulting in Sun Pittsburgh having to be checked.