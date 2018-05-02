Curvature has all the right moves

Curvature making it a hat-trick on April 22. He ran the 600m in 35.6sec during trackwork yesterday.

Even if you didn't have a bet on him, you'd admit you were impressed with his winning show.

That day last month, Curvature was in his element.

Already well schooled in the ways of racing, he dictated things from barrier rise to box, so much so that at the finish, he had put almost three-and-a-half lengths between himself and the rest.

That was his third win off the reel and Curvature isn't done just yet.

On the training track on Labour Day morning yesterday, he worked with gusto, running the 600m in 35.6sec.

Jockey Craig Grylls was in the saddle and, over by the railings, trainer Lee Freedman would have been beaming.

After all, being the experienced horseman that he is, Freedman has seen it all and he would have known he had a good 'un in this son of Snitzel.

As for Grylls, there was no doubt whatsoever.

He had been in the saddle in all of Curvature's trips to the track - from that first trial which they won on Feb 6 to that third placing on debut when installed a $10 favourite to that last win on April 22.

Back to that last victory, it was a gem.

The distance was 1,400m - longer than Curvature had ever gone in a race at Kranji.

And, when he broke cleanly from the chute to lead the field down that long back stretch, his rivals would have been counting off the uprights, expecting him to cave in at any moment.

But, like that bunny in that battery commercial, Curvature kept going and Grylls - a study in rhythm and balance - made the game look pretty.

Cave in, Curvature didn't. Instead, at the finish, he had put daylight between himself and the rest, headed by Lucky Stride.

So, like they say in tenpin bowling, the turkey's cooked, now for that four-bagger.

Can Curvature knock them all down again and get a fourth straight win? I don't see why not. It's a winnable sort of race for the four-year-old who, I reckon, will have a lot of friends on course on Friday.

One of those who will have to up her game in that same race is that other Freedman runner, Aotearoa.

Her recent form has been "iffy" at best but she did put in a decent workout yesterday - running the 600m in 37sec under apprentice R Iskandar.

A fine-looking chestnut, she ended an eight-month drought when winning a 1,400m race in February. But her two runs since have been less than inspiring.

However, it is worth noting that her winning time that day was 1min 21.44sec - a tad faster than Curvature's 1:21.78sec on April 22.

Still, she will have to bring her "A" game to the track on Friday night if she is to run down her stablemate.

That said, I'd say she looks a sure thing for those exotic bets.