Curvature, Imperium worth backing

Hat-trick winner Curvature is going from strength to strength and looks set to make it four-up in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.

After scoring over 1,200m on the Polytrack and turf, the doubters deserted him last time out over 1,400m on turf. Besides the trip being a bit suspect, his wide gate (No. 12) was also a turn-off.

But the Lee Freedman-trained money-spinner not only pulled it off but also scored by a convincing three-and-a-quarter lengths in a fast 1min 21.78sec.

On his track displays, Curvature has certainly trained on. He will also be helped by an inside barrier tonight.

On Sunday, you may have to wait until the last of 10 events to indulge in what looks like a good bet - Imperium.

Ignore the Michael Clements-trained three-year-old's last-start run as the $9 beaten favourite. He had a hard and longer journey when trapped wide for most of the way.

That most likely cost him the race.

He loomed up within striking distance of the leaders at the top of the straight but the energy lost earlier took its toll.

Yet, he fought on to the post to be fourth, less than two lengths behind Boy Wonder.

Drawn better this time - gate No. 4 to No. 10 last start - he should enjoy a more economical run to be effective.

Also, he is back on his winning turf surface.