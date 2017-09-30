D B Pin can land first stakes win with light weight

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 FLYING NOBLE did little in three starts before a much-improved fourth last time out. He has since trialled strongly and looks like he is on track now.

7 PADDINGTON was fair first time out. He is still finding his feet but he could easily bob up in a race like this.

3 NONE OTHER is on a mark where he can win and he gets seven pounds (2.18kg) off for Dylan Mo. He's in the mix.

2MULTIMAX will go forward and is capable of sticking around for some minor prize money.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

7 HO HO FEEL has been luckless recently. This race doesn't look ideal as he'd be better in a race where he can settle midfield. But, with only 110 pounds after Matthew Poon's claim, he has to rank highly.

1 JOLLY GENE will go forward and try to make all again. However, he is weighted up to his best, so it will be a tough ask. He's a chance nonetheless.

5 GORGEOUS AGAIN is an iron horse and he is still improving. He will be around the mark.

2 SERGEANT TITANIUM will win shortly but can figure here.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 STAR OF PATCH looked promising but far from the finished product last preparation. He returns as a four-year-old and should be able to rise quickly through the grades. This race looks an ideal starting point.

5 SUPER EURO STAR has won his last two and looked to have a bit in hand when he won last time out. Matthew Poon takes further weight off his back and he can figure.

3 NUMERO UNO doesn't win out of turn but he merits respect on his current rating.

1 LANG TAI SING makes his Class 4 debut and can improve sharply.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

6 GOOD DAYS ran well on debut and is suited stepping up to 1,400m. He missed an intended trial last week, but his work since has been good and he can win at start No. 2.

1 A BEAUTIFUL was just edged out fresh and is always a chance in these Class 4 events. He rates highly again.

8 SUNNY ORIENT looked ready to win in April, but his form tapered off subsequently. He doesn't help himself at the start, but if he is able to have an easy run, he can figure.

4 LAUGH OUT LOUD can progress second-up.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

2 MORETHANLUCKY knuckled down to win in his first run for Frankie Lor. It was a good effort and, with natural improvement, he can win a race that looks easier on paper.

5 THE SHOW is progressing the right way after two good runs at Happy Valley. The step-up to 1,600m is a positive and he will be hard to beat.

11 WIN FOR CHARITY's best run was when he was allowed to lead freely over this course and distance in May. He can figure.

4 ENORMOUS HONOUR disappointed last start but should be included again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 STARSHIP seemed to have turned a corner late last season and his Class 4 win was particularly eye-catching. He steamed home under a hold in a recent trial and looks to have returned even better.

6 MONEY BOY has had two runs this terms. He maps well from gate 3 and deserves consideration.

1 JING JING WIN has all the talent in the world but his gate manners leave a lot to be desired. He ranks highly if he jumps on terms.

2 BRAVO WATCHMAN is unbeaten but faces his stiffest test from gate 14 and is worth opposing.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

5 D B PIN was last season's Most Improved Horse, taking his rating from 56 to 111. He is suited over the Sha Tin 1,000m and should get an ideal run tracking a solid tempo. He can score his first stakes win with only 116 pounds.

1 MR STUNNING has to lump 133 pounds, but is arguably better suited over 1,000m than 1,200m. Of those at the top of the weights, he looks most likely to strike in this spot.

7 FABULOUS ONE should cut loose on the lead with 113 pounds. He can stick around for a placing.

10 JETWINGS is 13 pounds out of the handicap but has talent and should be included in all exotics at a big price.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

4 SEASONS BLOOM couldn't have been much more impressive in the opening day feature, the HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup. The step-up to 1,400m is a plus, he still gets in well with only 121 pounds to carry and he can continue his progression towards the Longines Hong Kong Mile.

9 WESTERN EXPRESS still needs to prove he is up to this grade, but these 1,400m Group 3s with a light weight look the ideal litmus test and he should get a good run in transit.

12 TIME WARP turned a corner late last season to put three together in a row, making all on each occasion. He should bounce out and lead here and, with only 113 pounds to carry, he will be the one to catch.

His stablemate 1 BEAUTY ONLY has to contend with 133 pounds, but he can finish strongly late to figure in the placings.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 APOLLO'S CHOICE has not won for two-and-a-half years, but he has run honestly since. He's getting to a mark where he should be winning and he should get every chance from gate 3 under Zac Purton.

12 RELENTLESS ME won two from three as a three-year-old. If he's strengthened up over the summer, he will be hard to beat.

1 CALCULATION was very disappointing fresh. The outside draw may prove a plus though, as it may force him to press forward - tactics that proved successful last season.

7 DARING FIT should be around the mark.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

14 PINGWU SPARK won with authority fresh and looks suited with only 114 pounds in Class 2. He will be hard to beat.

1 LINE SEEKER is honest, although he is also on his mark at the top of Class 2. Matthew Poon's claim helps, though, and he should be in contention for a long way.

10 JUMBO LUCK had issues in the middle of last season but he shrugged them off to record two big victories in May and June. If he's progressed, he can figure.

4 SOUTHERN LEGEND has drawn awkwardly but should be finding the line.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB