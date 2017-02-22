D B Pin ready for fourth win this season

RACE 1 (1,650M)

Veteran 1 AGIAAL gets down into Class 5 for the first time at his 52nd Hong Kong start. The nine-year-old simply struggled over the 2,200m last start, but before that, he had been racing well. The faster tempo of a 1,650m race should suit him.

3 SPEEDY WALLY ran well in his first start back in Class 5 last time out. Zac Purton jumps aboard from a good gate and he shapes as the hardest to beat.

11 ATOMIC BLAST is finally rounding into form now that his rating has plummeted to 22. The wide gate will make it tough but, if he gets any sort of cover, he can figure.

4 SMART SALUTE returns to Class 5 from the good gate with Joao Moreira replacing Alex Lai. He is definitely a chance.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 TRENDY WIN has not raced in Class 4 since June 2014. During an injury-plagued campaign that season, he won twice from four starts in Class 4 over the 1,650m. Stepping up to 1,650m again suits and he has a draw that gives him a few options.

8 SPINNING DANCER is the likely favourite with Moreira back aboard. The former Sean Woods trainee has been in great form recently for new trainer Manfred Man and he looks on the cusp of a victory.

7 EXCELLENCE has drawn awkwardly, but Zac Purton jumps aboard again and his last run suggests he is capable of winning in this grade.

6 DARING HEART stuck on well enough in his first run over this course and distance last time out and should take improvement from the experience.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 ROCKET LET WIN is coming off a two-month break and looks capable of winning again off this mark. This is as low as his rating has ever fallen. The blinkers go back on and he can cause a minor upset here.

9 G-ONE LOVER ran well in his first start for the season two weeks back, finishing third under Alexis Badel. Moreira jumps aboard now and he appears the horse to beat on exposed form.

3 GAME OF FUN seems to be close to figuring, having finished second at his last two starts. He is drawn awkwardly but, with luck, he will be around the mark again.

4 DR RACE has performed at his best on the Sha Tin all-weather track so far, but he looks to have had plenty of work ahead of his return to Happy Valley at what is his first start since September.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 LUCKY PROFIT has been mixing his form of late, but has won off a similar mark in the past and the only time he drew a reasonable gate of late, he ran a terrific race. From gate 3, this might be the time that changes.

3 GO GO WIN's consistency, while admirable, has also made it tough for him to get down to a rating where he can win again. He's now approaching that point, although he also needs things to go right for him pace-wise if he is to break through.

5 BEST TANGO looked a horse who would win as soon as he got to Class 4. He looks right on song now though after a third last time out.

4 IMPERIAL SEAL has won his last two races comfortably, in particular his last race. Trainer Caspar Fownes appears to have unlocked the key to him.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

4 D B PIN has put together three impressive wins before he was just nabbed late last time out when stepping up to the 1,200m again. It was still a good effort, and with the return to 1,000m here, he can become just the third horse to put together four wins this season.

9 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL improved with the drop into Class 3 last time out, running home well into fourth for Derek Leung. Moreira jumps on here and he has a soft draw, so he should be right in the mix with only 119 pounds (54kg) on his back.

5 BACK IN BLACK picked up five wins at the city course last season, the final victory coming with 133 pounds in Class 3. This mixed-band Class 2 looks the most suitable race he's struck since.

3 JETWINGS runs for the first time since he ran on the 2015 Hong Kong International Races undercard. He's got his problems, but there's no doubting his talent. A long period of his recuperation from a tendon injury was spent in Australia, and he has looked a rejuvenated horse in the mornings.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 RAY OF GOLD has never won in Class 4 and will probably be better suited getting down in grade. However, his last two runs have been very strong and on the whole, he has been on the cusp of a win all season. With Umberto Rispoli jumping on from a good gate, perhaps start 36 will be his chance to get an elusive Class 4 win.

4 PAKISTAN BABY will never reach the heights of fellow Kerm Din-owned galloper Pakistan Star. However, he looks on the verge of turning his form around, and the booking of Moreira looks a positive step.

3 NEVER BETTER rarely runs a bad race and has only twice been beaten more than three lengths in the last two seasons. He needs things to go his way but he should get a nice run.

2 CHEER WIN is still a bit raw but, from a good gate, he can save plenty of ground and will be charging late.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 MONEY BOY is still very new and raw, but there's no doubt he's got talent. Last start, he seemed to put in a couple of awkward strides and may have found a solidly-run 1,400m to be beyond him at this stage. Back to 1,200m with a plum draw and Moreira aboard, he should be hard to beat.

7 DIAMOND KING may be too high in the ratings but has run some good races this season. From a good gate, he can figure.

2 MOMENT OF POWER has seemingly plateaued at his current mark, but the switch to a senior rider in Sam Clipperton appears a plus. If he can get across from his outside gate, he's a chance again.

10 GIANT STARS hasn't won in Hong Kong from 15 starts and has become frustrating to follow. He bobs up here and there, though, and with a pace shape likely to favour him, he is worth throwing into the exotics.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 CHEERFUL BOY is a straightforward type in that he is best when allowed to roll along in front. Two of his last three runs have been very good. He gets Moreira now and, from the inside, expect him to lead all the way.

6 VARA PEARL has only missed the board once in his last 10 starts over this course and distance. He has drawn the middle of the line for Chad Schofield and should be around the mark again.

1 HIGH AND MIGHTY ran some bold races in Class 2 but couldn't quite break through. Back to Class 3, a win is imminent, and he should get a nice run in transit from gate 4.

9 JADE FORTUNE has had a troubled start to his Hong Kong career but has shown some signs of life this season. The blinkers go on and perhaps that can spark enough to see him in the placings.