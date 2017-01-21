D B Pin should remain undefeated

Tomorrow’s race from a good draw looks well suited for D B Pin (above).

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Half of the 14 runners make their debut here, so it might pay to watch moves on the tote.

10 VITAL SPRING has trialled well and he looks fairly professional for an unraced commodity. He debuts for leading duo of Joao Moreira and John Size, albeit from the dreaded inside gate down the straight.

1 HEALTHY LUCK looked a nice horse in the making with his debut win. He looks to have more upside but has to shoulder 133 pounds (60.45kg).

8 MERRYGOWIN is another who has trialled well and gets the services of Zac Purton.

2 GRACE HEART has not won in almost 18 months. He returns to the Sha Tin straight track, where he won on debut in 2014, and is one that creates interest.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

Second-starter 4 RATTAN creates interest here in a race that doesn't look overly strong. The son of Savabeel ran home strongly first time out from a long way back, getting into seventh late, and showed promise.

1 RIGHT CALL's record in Class 4 over this trip is solid. He's a pretty straightforward, jump-and-run type and the booking of Joao Moreira to replace Kei Chiong is a positive.

6 NAMJONG INVINCIBLE looked quite progressive last season and, with Zac Purton reuniting with the four-year-old, he should be well-primed here.

12 CARRY TO WIN is coming off an 11-length fourth behind Pakistan Star when hopelessly treated at the handicaps. He is still some hope.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 SUPERNATURAL has his first start in Class 5 here. He is quite a one-paced type, hence why he was stepped up in trip, but his best form has been over a mile. He gets the blinkers on and a good gate, so if he can jump with them and put himself in a position, he will be hard to beat.

3 PLAIN BLUE BANNER is a consistent type at the top of Class 5. He gets Moreira and that might produce the extra length that will get him into Class 4.

11 SPICY DOUBLE is drawn well and gets the blinkers reapplied with Silvestre de Sousa taking over from Moreira. He's a bit quirky but should run well.

7 O'SOCOOLE is nearing a winning mark but he has drawn awkwardly here. Still, he is worth including.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 EXCEL ONESELF is a Class 3 mainstay of recent seasons but has dropped in grade for his last start at Happy Valley, where - despite stepping up to an unsuitable 1,650m from the outside gate - he finished fourth, beaten by just a neck. He returns to Sha Tin and is drawn well.

7 NOTHINGILIKEMORE debuts for John Size, with visiting English rider Ryan Moore taking the mount. He looks a horse with potential and this race looks perfectly set up for him.

3 HIGH VOLATILITY gets Moreira aboard and blinkers on from the inside gate but he's not the most reliable horse.

4 HOT HOT PEPPER is consistent but has yet to win in Hong Kong. He's likely to run another bold race.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

8 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR showed his inexperience first time out when he just drifted out late after looming up to win, finishing fourth. With natural improvement, this blueblood gelding should be hard to beat.

1 PENANG HALL is dropping in class and steps up to 1,400m for the first time. He has failed to deliver on some early promise but the drop back in trip should suit him and he can bob up here.

11 CONTRIBUTION is still learning what the game is all about but he has shown some good signs in his first two starts and he'll be winning soon.

2 AMAZING MOMENT should get a good run after running home nicely over the 1,000m. He should be suited with the step-up in trip.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

14 ACE KING returns to the course and distance of two wins this season. Look for him to jump and lead from the favourable outside stall and, with the minimum weight of 113 pounds on his back, he should prove hard to beat.

6 SUPER WISE is the likely favourite after his second to D B Pin last time out. There's no horse of that calibre here and he looks the logical choice.

2 BEAUTY MASTER has had a slight freshen-up since his last run, also behind D B Pin. His form has been solid down the straight and he can run another bold race.

12 MORDICUS has appeared to be a morning glory so far, showing nothing in two starts after trialling well. Perhaps a return to the straight will suit.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

Promising galloper 14 DINOZZO was beaten last time but showed he's more than capable in this sort of company, particularly with a feather weight on his back. He can continue his progression towards a potential Derby start here.

7 PACKING DRAGON was a whopping nine pounds out of the handicap in the Group 3 January Cup (1,800m) at Happy Valley last time out, and was hardly disgraced, just being grabbed late to finish third. He meets a number of these better on weight and should be very hard to beat.

5 RENAISSANCE ART finally returned to form in the January Cup with a fast-finishing fifth.

11 SERGEANT TITANIUM has been dropping through the ratings but he's drawn well and this looks a suitable race for him.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 D B PIN is undefeated this season and has been declared potentially top class. He looks well suited in this race and there's no reason to think the 1,200m won't suit him, especially from a good draw. He should win again.

11 WATER DIVINER was extremely impressive in a strong race on International Day, coming from near last to score. A repeat of either of his first two efforts will have him in the mix.

1 MERION has yet to win in Hong Kong, although his rating has risen four points across his 12 starts, and a victory here could encourage his connections to chase the big carrot at the Chinese New Year meeting.

2 CLEVER BEAVER has been one of the more consistent gallopers of the past two seasons. He gets Moreira and a good gate.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

2 BEAUTY GENERATION has done enough so far to suggest he'll be the star of the crop, but in this race, top-rated 1 RAPPER DRAGON can get the better of him. He has had an injury-interrupted campaign so far and has only raced once, performing well when clearly not fit in the Class 1 over 1,400m on International Day. The form from that race has been franked and he has done more in Hong Kong than any of his rivals and, if he is going to win any of the classics, this looks the one.

13 SEASONS BLOOM has really caught the eye at each of his three Hong Kong runs, winning twice. This is by far the toughest race he's contested, stepping up from Class 3, but he looks capable of figuring.

11 WESTERN EXPRESS also looks capable of stepping forward for a minor placing.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 TIME WARP makes his Hong Kong debut here for Tony Cruz and looks to have settled in very well in Hong Kong. He's won two of his four trials and finished behind Wednesday night's winners California Whip and Eroico in the other two.

3 SUPER TURBO makes his maiden appearance at Sha Tin after seven starts at Happy Valley. He has got a short, sharp sprint and has always looked like he'd be suited to the Sha Tin 1,400m, so he must be included from a good gate.

2 JOLLY JOLLY can go forward and make his own luck and the form out of his last win has stood up, so he deserves consideration.

6 PIKACHU appears to be on the cusp of another victory, although he has disappointed in his last couple of runs.