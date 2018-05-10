Dame Kelly deserves another chance

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) FIRDOAS found support on debut and was just run out of it late. She will come on.

(1) BRAVE ZNDAYA hasn't been far back to date and should be thereabouts again.

(5) FARARANGA is best over 1,000m and could feature.

(8) MELARADO could get into the frame.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) D'ARRIVEE was rested and gelded recently. Any improvement should see him take honours.

(2) IMPERIAL QUEST has run close up in all four starts to date and should be in the shake-up.

(4) STOP AND STARE races before this and if takes his place should be in the mix.

(5) READY TO STRIKE and (10) DUDLEY DIAMOND could make up quartets.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) TORTOLA (drawn on outside now) finished a length in front of (3) SILVEZ (drawn on inside now) over this trip around the turn last time, but the latter was beaten by the draw. Depending on how the track is, their positions could be reversed.

(1) POORMANSLADY comes off a rest and shouldn't be far behind.

(5) ALL I GOT and (9) RUBIX are improving with racing and could get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) MANITOBA and (9) SHORTSTOP finished together last time and the 200m extra should suit them both.

(2) SAIL FOR JOY is best over this course and distance and could resume winning ways.

(11) TOKYO DRIFT improved in blinkers and could follow up.

(5) BLAZING WINTER, (13) SLEEPINSEATTLE and reserve (15) SECRET HARBOUR could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) DAME KELLY gave too much weight around last time but should be thereabouts under these conditions.

(1) EMILY JAY and (3) ROUGE ALLURE enjoy this course and distance and shouldn't be far off.

(2) DAME ELEANOR ran flat last time but should be at a peak now. Can certainly make the board and should go into those novelty bets.

(6) MAPLE SYRUP went wrong before a rest last time but can do better.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MAKE ME HAPPY is in form and could make it three wins from her last four starts.

(2) INYANGA is running close up but struggling to crack a fifth victory. Both are drawn on opposite sides.

(4) ZULU DAWN needed her last run and could get into the mix.

(8) BELIEVE ME never strode out last time - watch.

She is backed up by inmates (9) KENTUCKY BLUE and (12) SOME SONG.

(14) SERENDIPITY could earn.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) WITCH OF THE WEST has the class and, if ready after a rest, could take honours.

(2) NINJARA is never far off and could get into the mix again.

Both (5) COLOUR OF LIGHT and (9) PRETTY PENNY have similar form - both on hat-tricks after being rested.

(7) NAUTIC SPIRIT needed her last outing and warrants respect.

(3) REGAL GRADUATION was not striding last time and the shorter trip will suit.