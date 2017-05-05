Darc Bounty looks hard to beat

Trainer Stephen Gray's promising youngster DARC BOUNTY appears to be in an easy race and should reward his supporters in Race 4 at Kranji tonight.

The three-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding has established himself as a horse with vast potential with two wins, a second and a third from just five starts, so meeting Class 4 opposition is not going to be a tall order for him.

Going on what he has done so far, the small fella with the big heart has demonstrated at least Class 2 standard, with his last two runs underlining this testimony.

Two runs back, he ran third to Could Be Pearls, who went on to finish an eye-catching half-length second to the unbeaten Countofmontecristo in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m.

Darc Bounty himself went on to score in his next start and it was a victory that spoke volumes of his potential.

He stopped the clocked at below 1 min 10sec for the 1,200m, registering 1min 09.53sec.

He has since blossomed again and he doesn't have to do that time to dispose of his Class 4 rivals tonight. All he needs is a good run in transit and his natural ability will do the rest.

The only poser is Vlad Duric, who rode Darc Bounty in all his three runs this campaign and is riding winner Chariots Of Fire.

But the connections of Darc Bounty is not leaving it to chance. They are engaging a capable replacement rider in three-time Melbourne Cup-winning Glen Boss.