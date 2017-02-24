Darc Bounty should win again

Darc Bounty winning his last start by seven lengths.

A short break certainly did DARC BOUNTY a world of good, with the promising galloper returning to win convincingly.

The three-year-old by Darci Brahma come back from a six-and-a-half-month rest on Jan 30 to score by a massive seven lengths to give trainer Stephen Gray his 600th winner at Kranji.

That win underlined Darc Bounty as a horse with vast potential and, although it is always a big task to jump from Restricted company to Class 4, there are always exceptions to the rule.

With further improvement, the bay New Zealand-bred should be able to go back-to-back in Race 9 tonight with a few ticks - gate 1, a 2.5kg reprieve and a pace that will suit.