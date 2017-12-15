Daring Miss could be the one they have to beat

RACE 1 (800M)

(7) SUPA SMART showed good pace before being caught on the post last time out. She will be smarter and fitter this time.

Jockey Greg Cheyne will fancy his chances on newcomer (1) ALFEO.

Another to consider is (2) BORN A BULLY.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson has a good record when raiding the Eastern Cape and her runner (3) OVERDOSE could be a bit better than the rivals he takes on. The Australian bred gelding will like the step-up in distance to 2,400m.

(4) HIGHLAND SPRING and (5) NOORDHOEK PLAYER both ran on Monday and could carry their form into this race.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) GREEN FIELD lacked a strong finish last week but could prefer this longer distance.

(3) STATE CAPTURE ran on Monday and that run needs to be looked at.

(4) CEZAR RITZ has ability. He does not always show it but he must be considered.

(5) SIR CLIFF is likely to do better and must hold a winning chance

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) DARING MISS is better than her last two runs would suggest and could be the one they all must beat.

(3) BALCLUTHA could improve back on the turf.

(6) LEAPS AND BOUNDS and (7) WHAT A PLAYER look the two most likely to fight out the finish and both need to be included in all exotics.

(8) GODDESS AURELIA has a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) NEWCREST disappointed a bit in his last two starts but could prefer this course and distance.

(5) BAFFERT is holding his form and is fit, so should go close.

(7) ANTE OMNIA is doing well in his new yard and must be given respect.

(8) VARISTAR has shown improved form recently and is not out of it. (10) BUCK EYE is battling to win again but is holding his form and does have a chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) KIFTSGATE showed very good form this year and, although he was a disappointment on the Polytrack, he will be hard to beat if back to his best as expected on the turf.

(2) SOVIET COSMONAUT is holding form and should be in the shake-up.

(3) KIMBERLEY CLUB scraped home last time but this is tougher.

(4) VALENTINIK was touched off last time and is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

A very competitive race. There were only a few lengths separating a lot of these in the Algoa Cup.

(3) STORMY ECLIPSE did best of them and is clearly the one they will have to beat.

(1) TRUE MASTER was disappointing in that race but is likely to do better.

(2) OUR ICON is capable of earning a stake cheque.

(4) RAZED IN BLACK won a nice race over this course and distance last time out.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) TWINKLE TOES has ability and if at her best she will be right there at the finish.

(2) BONNE VIE always shows her best and will be in the shake-up once again.

(3) MAVERICK GIRL continues to hold her form and is not out of it.

(8) BOXLEY has shown promise in her first two starts and could get better the further she goes so should be well suited to this distance.