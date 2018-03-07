Dark Sienna looks the one to beat

Jockey Anton Marcus, rider of Dark Sienna in Race 3.

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(2) BONJOUR BABY isn't the most reliable but has a decent chance.

(1) GLITTERROCK found the trip too far at his latest run and he has a shout.

(4) LORD OF GLENCOE showed improvement on turf last start. Has every chance.

(5) BLACK MARINER is moderate but can get a small cheque.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(9) SAND PATH finished strongly on turf debut and his form is strong. If handling the Poly, he should be too good.

(6) GRANDE MAESTRO debuted here and made late progress. Respect.

(1) SOCRATES is another with some decent maiden form.

(2) TARANAKI is not out of it.

(8) ROURKE can improve over this trip.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) DARK SIENNA is knocking hard and should go very close.

(7) CROWN CHARKA made a decent debut behind a runaway winner and should improve.

(9) LOFTUS did a little better on Poly debut and can get into the shake-up.

(1) MADAM DEFARGE and (2) RUB OF THE GREEN have had their chances and can pop up.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) MISS TRUST won here second time out and has ample scope. Can follow up.

(2) EDEN GARDENS GLITZ is never far off and is well drawn.

(1) MINNIE THE MOOCHER has a very good Poly record.

(3) CAMPHORATUS, (5) POMONA and (6) ART ATTACK all have chances, too.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) EVERLASTING LOVE is unbeaten over this trip and has won on the Poly. Chance.

(1) SCHOOL RUN is always involved and will get it right one day.

(3) CHAMPENOIS should do a lot better back in KZN.

(6) INGA has solid Poly form. (2) DIAMOND NOIR and (10) BYLINE can feature if taking to the surface.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) FOUNDING FATHER was impressive last start and, while up in class, can go in again.

(6) AMAZON KING is ultra consistent and does well on the Poly. Chance.

(1) FLYING FREE is a classy youngster and can threaten if comfortable on the Poly.

(2) VARALLO is consistent and can pop up.

(7) SEATTLE SKYLINE and (8) LIGHT ON HER TOES have claims as bottomweights.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) BORDER CONTROL is holding form and has each-way prospects in an open race.

(7) HADDINGTON and (5) DANCE OFF are also in form.

(1) SUBTROPICAL, (9) FORCEFUL RUSH and (4) TOLTEC are others that need to be seriously considered.