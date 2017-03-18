Dashing Fellow looks good in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 JUMBO LUCK impressed in winning on debut last November. He has been looking well in recent weeks and looks capable of winning at the top of Class 4.

12 INDIGENOUS STAR has performed well in two straight track efforts, split by a poor effort over this course and distance in January. He steps up to 1,200m with the blinkers on and should be around the mark.

2 MR PICASSO has plenty of ability and is as good as any other horse in this race. But he is quirky and also injury-prone. He did win over this course and distance fresh last September.

8 MR ORIOLE finished off nicely down the straight on debut and the extra 200m should be right up his alley.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 HIT A HOME RUN mixes his form, but he returns to Class 5 for the first time in three seasons with Joao Moreira taking the ride again. He looks ready to win.

3 WINNER ST PAUL's drops into Class 5 for the first time after running a couple of good races earlier this season near the bottom of Class 4. He has an awkward gate but he will be winning very quickly.

2 CARRY TO WIN is still learning what the caper is all about but he is getting there and should be suited in Class 5.

4 WINNING BOY has won twice down in Class 5 over this distance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 DASHING FELLOW is no star, but with only 114 pounds (51.8kg) on his back, he will be on speed and prove hard to beat.

7 INVINCIBLE DRAGON has had a terrific season, which continued with his win in the Hong Kong Macau Trophy last time out. He now drops to 113 pounds. With Moreira aboard, he creates plenty of interest.

2 HELENE PARAGON arguably should have won the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile last December, but has atoned with back-to-back Group 1 wins in the Stewards' Cup over a mile and the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup over this course and distance. He really should be in the Dubai Turf next weekend, but is instead sticking to a domestic programme.

3 CONTENTMENT is always a chance over this course and trip, although he has been lacking that killer blow this season.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

4 WINFULL PATROL has not won in over three years and has had plenty of issues in that time. However, he's always been fairly consistent. Returning to the Sha Tin 1,000m should suit him from the outside gate.

Drawn next to him is 1 FISH N' CHIPS, who won under very similar circumstances on New Year's Day - dropping down to Class 4, getting Dylan Mo aboard and drawing a favourable gate.

First-starter 5 ENCORE BOY has shown speed in his trials and looks to be prepared for this.

11 STRATHCLYDE was heavily backed first-up but couldn't come into it. He's drawn the inside gate but gets Moreira and is worth another chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

5 RATTAN has not done anything wrong in three starts and has been noticeably improving. The step-up to 1,600m is a positive, especially from the good gate.

7 COOL AND NEAT was one of Moreira's eight winners on his record-breaking day two weeks back. The Brazilian rider sticks solid to the horse, although he again has to contend with gate 14.

2 KING'S MAN was looking a coming winner before he failed in his last start in February. He has trialled well since and he is worth another shot with Hugh Bowman taking the mount.

13 WINGOLD might need the drop back into Class 5 but his last two runs have been very good and he's a threat yet again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 MERRYGOWIN is still a work in progress after two starts, placing on debut before winning by a nose last time out. The step-up to 1,400m only looks a positive and, from a good gate, Zac Purton should be able to get him home.

4 CITY LEGEND has got back a long way in both starts before finding the line powerfully. He needs every inch of the 1,400m and now gets Moreira aboard.

6 G-ONE LOVER backs up after winning under apprentice Dylan Mo last week. He has to carry 17 pounds more but does get Craig Williams aboard from an inside gate and should be in this for a long way.

14 UNBEATABLE GUTS is nearing a drop in grade, but his last run wasn't too bad and he is best over this course and trip.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

2 ENSURING was near the rear for the majority of his last run, but his two efforts before that were good. The return to 2,000m is a big plus, especially with a good draw.

5 RICKFIELD caused a big shock when winning at Happy Valley last time out, appreciating a mid-race move to score. The step-up in trip suits.

10 MAMBO ROCK looks well suited under these conditions and should get a nice run from the inside gate. Moreira sticks solid and, with the right run, he should be figuring.

14 JOLLY GENE is a better Happy Valley horse, but he was short of luck last time out and, with only 113 pounds on his back, he can sneak into the placings.

RACE 8 (2,000M) HONG KONG DERBY

8 BOOMING DELIGHT has not run in either of the two legs of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series series so far, instead coming through handicaps, where he has won his last three starts. He has come through a similar preparation to last year's runner-up Victory Magic, except he looks a superior horse. The 2,000m remains some query but expect him to mount a strong challenge late.

6 GOLD MOUNT will attempt to become the first horse in two decades to win the Derby in his second Hong Kong start. He looked a very promising horse in the UK, where he won the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, and his first-up win here was very encouraging.

1 RAPPER DRAGON will start a justified favourite after winning the Classic Mile and the Classic Cup in his last two starts. On ratings, he should be the winner and he should get a nice run, but at too short a quote, he is worth trying to beat.

3 PAKISTAN STAR will go back from his wide gate and will be steaming home down the outside.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 JING JING WIN is an exciting galloper who has won two of his three starts. From the inside gate, he should jump out and be on or near the speed and prove too strong late.

4 CLASSIC VINEGAR almost scored a first-up victory in Hong Kong in April before disappointing in May. One of just two mares in training in Hong Kong, she has not raced since, but she has looked good in trials and can run a strong race fresh.

12 HAPPY HAPPY STAR looks a horse capable of heading far higher than his current 62 rating. But he has to contend with the outside barrier.

7 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT was just fair on debut, but he had trialled well leading into that run. He looked a nice horse in Australia, and with a better draw, expect a better performance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 SUPER LIFELINE last won in March 2014 when he won the Hong Kong Macau Trophy. However, it has only been in his recent runs that he has finally dropped to a mark below what he was rated that day.

1 WESTERN EXPRESS's return to 1,400m looks a plus, even with 131 pounds on.

13 WATER DIVINER's last two outings have been fair and step-up to 1,400m should suit.

10 KEEN VENTURE made a habit of running good races without winning in Australia. It seems that he is doing the same thing in Hong Kong. However, he is worth throwing into exotics.