David suspended one month

Jockey Derreck David has been suspended for one month over his handling of DANCE IN THE WIND in Race 11 at Kranji on March 12.

At the conclusion of an inquiry, the South African rider pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge in that, while riding Dance In The Wind over the concluding stages, when in contention for fourth place, he did fail to ride his mount out to the end of the race to the satisfaction of the stewards.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the nature of the charge.

As David has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, the commencement of his suspension was deferred to begin next Monday until May 16.

David was advised of his right of appeal.

Apprentice S Shafrizal has also been suspended for careless riding.

His sentence of two Singapore race days stemmed from his ride on KNIGHT CHEN BAY in Race 3 on Feb 24.

Shafrizal pleaded guilty to having permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 800m mark, thereby carrying Waipakihi (J Powell) inwards.

This resulted in Clarton Super (I Azhar) having to be checked when tightened to the inside of that gelding.

As Shafrizal has also been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from next Monday until Sunday. He was also advised of his right of appeal.