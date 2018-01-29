David triumphs over Goliath

Solaris Spectrum beating Super Fortune (No. 5) by a head in Friday’s main event, the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m, at Kranji.

In size, he was the dwarf; the smallest runner in the field of 12.

On betting, he was one of the least-backed horses; with no recent form.

But these two setbacks didn't prevent long shot Solaris Spectrum from playing giant-killer when he beat the much-vaunted favourite Super Fortune in Friday's main race - the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m.

On body weight, Solaris Spectrum tipped the scale at only 431kg, compared to Super Fortune's 519kg.

Betting-wise, Solaris Spectrum was neglected on the tote, showing $220 for a win, while Super Fortune was all the rage at just $9.

So, it was a case of David versus Goliath.

On paper, Goliath Super Fortune appeared invincible, a horse heading for the major sprints.

He could do little wrong and was oozing with form.

From just six starts, he never finished out of the money. His statistics read: 1-1-3-1-1-2.

David, on the other hand, paled in comparison on form.

After his last success in early June last year, he ran out of board in four subsequent starts (8-9-10-9) and was beaten between six-and-a-half and seven-and-a-half lengths in each race.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger then decided to spell his six-year-old Australian-bred after the gelding's last run on Sept 17.

Voila, the beneficial rest did Solaris Spectrum a world of good. He found his mojo back.

The vital blend of freshness, a pole-position draw, a luxurious 49.5kg handicap and a top ride by apprentice T Krisna certainly proved potent enough to knock out Super Fortune (53.5kg).

In that ding-dong battle down the long home straight, which included a bit of bumping, you would have thought the bigger-sized bully would get the upper hand.

In fact, Super Fortune popped slightly ahead at one stage and Solaris Spectrum looked set to settle for a minor placing.

But, with Krisna just riding hands and heels, Solaris Spectrum rallied back to win with his heart, not his shorter legs.

His win was not hollow, having clocked a fast 1min 09.90sec on a 5.1 yielding track.

Here you salute a diminutive fighter for his guts and tenacity.

But, while deserving, please also spare a thought for the vanquished for being brave in defeat for the second time in a row.

Too bad, he just found one in suddenly galloping mood. He lives to fight another day.

Krisna labelled his first winner of 2018 as a "nice horse' who benefited from the light load.

And, yes, for his great fighting spirit.

"He bumped my horse but my horse has a big heart," said the Malaysian apprentice jockey.

"My horse still kept going, so I managed it and just rode hands and heels."

Baertschiger, too, was rapt with Solaris Spectrum's giant-killing feat. He also gave due credit to Krisna.

"You know, he's just a small horse," said Baertschiger.

"I look for a race which he carries no weight. He's got a very good first-up record and Krisna rode him a treat. He won well.

"I think the other horse was laying over the top of him, so we would have gone to the stewards' room if he got beaten.

"He has done a great job. I think he was a $50,000 purchase, so he's paid himself off."

All in all, the Chen Kwong Stable-owned Solaris Spectrum has amassed about $350,000 from six wins, four seconds and four thirds in 24 starts.