David triumphs over Goliath
$220 outsider Solaris Spectrum downs $9 favourite Super Fortune in main event
In size, he was the dwarf; the smallest runner in the field of 12.
On betting, he was one of the least-backed horses; with no recent form.
But these two setbacks didn't prevent long shot Solaris Spectrum from playing giant-killer when he beat the much-vaunted favourite Super Fortune in Friday's main race - the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m.
On body weight, Solaris Spectrum tipped the scale at only 431kg, compared to Super Fortune's 519kg.
Betting-wise, Solaris Spectrum was neglected on the tote, showing $220 for a win, while Super Fortune was all the rage at just $9.
So, it was a case of David versus Goliath.
On paper, Goliath Super Fortune appeared invincible, a horse heading for the major sprints.
He could do little wrong and was oozing with form.
From just six starts, he never finished out of the money. His statistics read: 1-1-3-1-1-2.
David, on the other hand, paled in comparison on form.
After his last success in early June last year, he ran out of board in four subsequent starts (8-9-10-9) and was beaten between six-and-a-half and seven-and-a-half lengths in each race.
Trainer Shane Baertschiger then decided to spell his six-year-old Australian-bred after the gelding's last run on Sept 17.
Voila, the beneficial rest did Solaris Spectrum a world of good. He found his mojo back.
The vital blend of freshness, a pole-position draw, a luxurious 49.5kg handicap and a top ride by apprentice T Krisna certainly proved potent enough to knock out Super Fortune (53.5kg).
In that ding-dong battle down the long home straight, which included a bit of bumping, you would have thought the bigger-sized bully would get the upper hand.
In fact, Super Fortune popped slightly ahead at one stage and Solaris Spectrum looked set to settle for a minor placing.
But, with Krisna just riding hands and heels, Solaris Spectrum rallied back to win with his heart, not his shorter legs.
His win was not hollow, having clocked a fast 1min 09.90sec on a 5.1 yielding track.
Here you salute a diminutive fighter for his guts and tenacity.
But, while deserving, please also spare a thought for the vanquished for being brave in defeat for the second time in a row.
Too bad, he just found one in suddenly galloping mood. He lives to fight another day.
Krisna labelled his first winner of 2018 as a "nice horse' who benefited from the light load.
And, yes, for his great fighting spirit.
"He bumped my horse but my horse has a big heart," said the Malaysian apprentice jockey.
"My horse still kept going, so I managed it and just rode hands and heels."
Baertschiger, too, was rapt with Solaris Spectrum's giant-killing feat. He also gave due credit to Krisna.
"You know, he's just a small horse," said Baertschiger.
"I look for a race which he carries no weight. He's got a very good first-up record and Krisna rode him a treat. He won well.
"I think the other horse was laying over the top of him, so we would have gone to the stewards' room if he got beaten.
"He has done a great job. I think he was a $50,000 purchase, so he's paid himself off."
All in all, the Chen Kwong Stable-owned Solaris Spectrum has amassed about $350,000 from six wins, four seconds and four thirds in 24 starts.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now