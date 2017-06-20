Dean calls it a day on Korean adventure

Former Kranji trainer Brian Dean has ended his Korean training career on a winning note after Rocket Queen won at Seoul on Saturday.

The 59-year-old Australian moved to Korea at the beginning of 2016, and after a short but successful tenure saddling 28 winners, he has decided to call a day on his Korean adventure.

Dean, who had a much longer stint in Singapore, training 438 winners in 11 years, said it was tough for a foreigner to break into the training ranks in Korea, especially Seoul where he was the only non-Korean trainer.

"It's very hard for an expat to train in Seoul with all the strong unions for locals," said the former Bendigo-born jockey.

"Still, it was a good experience as I managed to train 28 winners for a strike rate of 20 per cent.

"My last two runners were winners, Muhudaeje who won a Class 1 race over 2,000m last Sunday and on Saturday it was Rocket Queen who won a Class 3 race over 1,700m.

"I've finished training in Seoul, that's it."

Dean, who will visit Singapore next week, said he had not quite worked out where he would continue his career, but one thing he is certain of is he is not hanging up his binoculars.

"I have good Korean owners who will support me wherever I go and train. I will wait and see where I should go," he added.

"I hope I can train either in Singapore or Australia, but I have not decided anything 100 per cent yet."