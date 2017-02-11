Debt Collector all class

Debt Collector produces his customary turn of foot to capture the Canada Cup 2017 in style.

There is no substitute to class and reigning Horse of the Year DEBT COLLECTOR proved just that at Kranji last night.

Resuming fit and fresh after his victory in the Group 1 Raffles Cup on Oct 30, the Cliff Brown-trained landed the $125,000 Canada Cup 2017 in style and confirmed that the world is now at his feet. It was his eighth success in just 11 starts and Dubai now beckons.

Brown will give his champion one more run over 1,600m before firming his plans for a crack at the prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting next month.

Regular jockey Michael Rodd settled Debt Collector last after the off in the 1,400m event, about eight lengths behind the leader Kirks Ryker.

Magnum hit the front on straightening but Debt Collector's scintillating burst from the final 300m on the outside simply blew his rivals away.

"He has come back bigger and stronger and I thought he was vulnerable the way the track was playing. You know, the leaders had a good night and the fence had been favourable, so what he did was just amazing," said Brown.

Race 1 declared void

After viewing the film, the Singapore Turf Club stewards deemed yesterday's Race 1 a false start and declared the race void.

All bets on the race were refunded.

Key On Kodiac finished first from Dominy (centre) and Aeolus (No. 4) in Race 1 but the race was declared void because of a false start. TNP PHOTO: ISKANDAR ROSSALI

The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start to establish whether or not Dominy (apprentice Z Zuriman) had broken through his barrier stall prior to the start being effected.

Evidence was taken from the starter, Dominy's trainer, John O'Hara, and reports received from jockey S Sam, the rider of Cool Cat, apprentice I Amirul, the rider of Double Cash, and jockey O Placais, the rider of Perfect Challenger, that they had restrained their mounts in anticipation of a false start being declared.

After considering the evidence, and studying the stewards' patrol footage, it was established that Dominy had broken through the barriers before the start was effected, creating a false start and further significantly impacting on the performances of a number of other runners.

After taking into account all of the circumstances, the stewards declared the race void.