Debt Collector deserves a shot in Dubai

Singapore kingpin DEBT COLLECTOR has been nominated for the US$6 million (S$8.5 million) Dubai Turf over 1,800m at Meydan Racecourse on Dubai World Cup Night on March 25.

While the field has not been released yet, one person who would be in a slightly better position to lead the debate on whether the Thorn Park four-year-old' can measure up is jockey Michael Rodd.

The Kranji-based Australian has travelled to Dubai twice this year to ride Elite Excalibur for trainer Steven Burridge at the Dubai World Cup Carnival. Although he did not win, it was a good warm-up and Rodd also got to assess the quality of horses in Dubai.

But, while walking that tightrope between being a daydreamer ("if Rocket Man did it, so can we") and a realist, Rodd still believes the Cliff Brown-trained reigning Singapore Horse of the Year is a fair dinkum chance.

After all, Debt Collector is Singapore's best horse and is entitled to have a shot at it.

"It'll be tough to take on the best horses in the world, but you don't know if he'll measure up until we head out there and find out. The owners (Barree Racing Stable headed by Glenn Whittenbury) are keen to have a crack. The horse is flying and has pulled up well after his last win, but he still needs to run one more race here and run well," said Rodd.

He was referring to the Open Stakes race over 1,600m at Kranji next Friday.