Debt Collector out for a stroll in the park

Horse of the Year Debt Collector is the one to beat in Friday's Open Stakes event over 1,600m.

Kranji's reigning Horse of the Year DEBT COLLECTOR is on a "mission" on Friday.

A good run will see him hop on a plane for Dubai to take on some of the best horses in the world in the US$6 million (S$8.5 million) Dubai Turf over 1,800m at Meydan Racecourse, for which he has been nominated. The Group 1 race will be run on Dubai World Cup Night on March 25.

Debt Collector has been all-conquering but trainer Cliff Brown will make the final decision only after Friday's race and whether the horse pulls up well.

Judging by his final gallop for this Friday assignment, Barree Stable's equine millionaire should pass his test in the Open Stakes event over 1,600m with flying colours.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred travelled so relaxed and was hardly taxed when he was sent over 600m in 37.8sec with his regular pilot Michael Rodd astride. It was just like a stroll in the park.

Although he is the topweight with 58kg on Friday, Debt Collector is all class and yesterday's hit-out suggests he will be hard to beat.

Like what trainer Brown said, the horse has come back stronger after his break. He resumed a big winner over 1,400m and Friday's extra 200m will be even better for the eight-time winner from 11 starts.

A few of his challengers also went against the clock yesterday morning and two of them, NOVA STRIKE and JUPITER GOLD, also impressed.

Nova Strike was taken out by French jockey Olivier Placais in 36.1. Jupiter Gold reeled off 600m in 37.8 with jockey Alan Munro astride.

But, although the pair of money-spinners are in top form and will be receiving weight, they may find Debt Collector too highly qualified.

Nova Strike is handicapped at 52kg and Jupiter Gold at 49kg.

On rating, Debt Collector is on 110 points, compared to 97 for Nova Strike and 81 for Jupiter Gold.

Yesterday's gallops were done on the right-handed Track 6, as the main Polytrack was undergoing re-waxing.