Decreto romps in for Kuah and Azhar

Trainer CT Kuah, who seems to be able to work his magic on young horses, enhanced that reputation in Race 2 at Kranji yesterday evening when DECRETO won on debut, beating a nice field on a rain swept Polytrack.

The medium of an informed plunge just before the "off". Decreto eventually jumped as favourite and quickly justified that confidence.

Ridden by veteran Malaysian rider I Azhar, Decreto wasn't the smartest into stride and his jockey did the neat thing of easing him back and deep - away from the dogfight upfront where Pomp, My Horse and Khudawand matched strides.

Decreto was still widest when the field fanned out for the run home and over in the stands the shouts were for the three frontrunners.

However, halfway down the stretch, Khudawand and Pomp were making appointments their bodies could not keep.

It was fine with Azhar and Decreto who charged home 150m out to give young Kuah bragging rights in the trainers' enclosure.

A bargain buy at the sales, he went under the hammer at $15,000, he arrived in August last year and had two trials under his girth before opening his account in good fashion.

In the very next race, FIRST PRECINCT came from a spot in deep midfield at the final bend to register his first victory at just his third start.

Prepared by James Peters and owned by China Horse Club Stable, First Precinct lived up to his Australian form to win.

By More Than Ready, the four-year-old had won two races Down Under before being sent here in mid-2016 to continue his career.

Now that he has that first Kranji win on the board, watch for more swagger from this swanky youngster.

Three scratchings reduced the $100,000 "main event" to a five-horse affair and there must have been some grumbling when the Castor finished last.

At the other end of the scale, ROBIN HOOD ridden by Olivier Placais showed a nice turn of foot to sweep the honours.