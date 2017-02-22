Deimos works like a winner

Deimos (No. 6) signals his chances on Friday by working with gusto at Kranji yesterday.

DEIMOS showed in his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning that he is good for a back-to-back double on Friday.

Paced by stablemate D'BUFFALO MAN, the Cliff Brown-trained pair worked with gusto on the right-handed Track 6 in 37.3sec. There was little between them at the finish but Deimos appeared to have pulled up wanting more. He had jockey Michael Rodd astride.

There is no doubt Deimos is in rattling form and, although he will be meeting a couple of stiff challengers in two-from-two winner COUNTOFMONTECRISTO and NOVA MISSILE, he should be able to hold his own in the Graduation event over 1,200m.

The trio are the three highest-rated runners in the field.

The Alwin Tan-trained Nova Missile signalled his chances with a top gallop in 39.4 with French jockey Olivier Placais astride.

Deimos has been a model of consistency with two wins, a second and a third from just five starts.

His last-start victory on Jan 30 certainly left a strong impression in racegoers' minds. His blistering turn of foot was mesmerising.

Those who backed him initially thought that their money was cold. The three-year-old New Zealand-bred was trapped very wide and had to slide back and saw only two horses behind him.

As they straightened up, the front pack was still well clear and jockey Vlad Duric had to peel Deimos wide for a run.

The moment he saw daylight, the chestnut gelding, who is named after the Greek god of terror, slipped into top gear, much to the delight of his supporters.

With Duric asking for more, his mount charged home at a rate of knots to beat Lim's Knight by an easy length.

The way he stormed home distinctly indicated the traits of a true thoroughbred, one that could head towards the top league.

Stablemate D'Buffalo Man also bears watching in the Kranji Stakes C event over 1,400m, which promises to be another exciting race with a host of chances.

D'Buffalo Man is also in good form. Before his last-start fourth to Absolute Miracle in a fast-run 1,400m, he scored his third win with a gutsy effort.

Trainer Laurie Laxon's REDMAYNE is another star performer of the morning.

Ridden by jockey Glen Boss, the four-year-old Australian-bred cantered a round on the Polytrack before disposing of the final 600m of his second lap in 36.6. He pulled up without raising a sweat and walked calmly back to the tunnel and to the stables.

The one-time winner had shown he is returning to form after a nice break with a good trial victory last week.

He is ready for his comeback but, like Deimos and D'Buffalo Man, he is slotted in a strong field on Friday. Also in the Class 4 (1) race over 1,200m are two impressive last-start winners STARSHINE and DARC BOUNTY, who both galloped on Monday.