Delpech has good chance on Pure Logic

Anthony Delpech, rider of Pure Logic in the last race.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) DANTE'S ROCK has had a few chances. He finishes off his races well, so has good prospects here.

(4) THEY SAY has fair form but needs to prove he is as effective on turf.

(1) MINALOUSHE VENTURE has the best form but has to overcome a very wide draw.

(2) PRINCE OF PROMISE and (8) DAY'S OF THUNDER are also worthy of inclusion.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MUSCATT is fast and loves the course and distance.

(6) HASHTAG STRAT is also pacy and is carrying a very low weight with a 4kg claimer.

(4) VISION TO KILL is best weighted and is a 1,000m specialist.

(3) ISCA and (5) CAPTAIN'S GIRL cannot be ruled out.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) BREAKING BARRIERS seems sure to leave the maiden ranks soon and would be a narrow first choice.

(1) VICTORIOUS DIVA has done well and should run Breaking Barriers very close.

(11) LILIBET ran very well second time out and could trump both.

(9) HIYAAM was quietly fancied on debut and could make a big improvement.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) RYKER is a little above average and had excuses last time out. Should be there.

(4) SNIPER SHOT made an encouraging return after a gelding operation. He will be getting into it late.

(3) SUNSET EYES is 2/2 with Anthony Delpech astride and has to be included.

(1) VARALLO, (8) HARD TO PLAY, (9) QUEEN'S PLAIN and (10) CUVARA have claims as well.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) PEARL GLOW is ultra reliable and, from the pole draw, is sure to be involved in the finish.

(10) SUPER SPARKLE caught the eye on local debut and will prefer the extra trip.

(1) FIORELLA is a decent young filly and can defy top weight.

(6) INGA and (7) MOON PRINCESS have the form to be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) WAYWOOD was given a lot to do last time out and should be competitive.

(4) GIRL IN GOLD has done well in decent female company and has to be respected.

(10) EMPEROR NIARCHOS is never far off and has Delpech.

(6) THE POET has a chance despite a bad draw.

(7) BLING SWING and (14) FORCEFUL RUSH can upset.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(4) PURE LOGIC finished very strongly last time out and the form has been franked. Hard to beat.

(3) VERDIER may now be looking for this trip and can threaten.

(6) MIDNIGHT put up a most encouraging post-maiden effort over further ground.

(1) MARK MY CARD and (5) AMOR ARDIENTE have both done enough for inclusion as well.