Diamond Noir looks ready to sparkle in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(6) TIGERLACE has been running close-up and could chalk up a well-deserved victory.

(11) QUICK GLIMPSE has been strongly supported in both starts but could show true form over the extra trip.

(7) QUEENSBERRY SQUARE is holding form but appears held on her penultimate run.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) DIAMOND NOIR should be at peak fitness and ready to chalk up her third victory.

(6) KAHLUA ROSE has ability but finds problems. If improved from latest run, could follow up.

(5) SABINA'S DYNASTY won on debut for her new yard.

(1) SMOKEY AFFAIR should be cherry-ripe.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) HARLAN COUNTY has been runner-up in both his starts and should go close again.

(10) LA SCALA is improving with racing and should be there.

(4) VOLCANIC SUNSET and (3) ROMAN FLIGHT race as geldings now after a rest and it's better to watch their betting.

(11) WHAT A STORM could improve on debut over the mile.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(7) GIMME KATRINA could emerge victorious if building on a promising debut effort.

Improving (3) PATHTOFAME should be competitive, though, with further progress expected.

(1) SECRET NAME, second in her last two starts, and (6) CHINA WOLF could pose a threat, too.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Stable companions (1) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS and (2) AZKUR followed up on their maiden victories after a rest and looking for hat-tricks.

(3) ALDEBARAN won easily second-up when tried over ground. She could go on.

(5) TUNDRA TAITA is 2.5kg better off with (2) AZKUR for a 2.2-length difference and should get closer.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Regally-bred (13) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM returns from a lengthy absence but could be up to winning on her reappearance with Anton Marcus up.

(1) ROYAL FROST can feature with further improvement.

(2) BIKINI MODEL and (4) LADY SUTTON can earn if overcoming wide draws.

(11) AMAROSA should pose a threat.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) IRIDIUM SILVER is holding form and should give another good performance.

Stable companion (1) MICROBE won her maiden over 1,200m but has shown staying power before.

(6) SAMMI MOOSA should be in with a huge chance.

Stablemates (5) FLOWING GOWN and (4) MONARCH AIR ran below form last start but must be included in all bets.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) TABLE BAY was touched off in a 1,400m Grade 3 on his comeback. That is probably his best trip but he did run third in two high-class races over 1,600m as a three-year-old.

Fitter now, he should confirm with (2) MILTON despite a 1kg weight turnaround.

Both (3) COPPER FORCE, who caught the eye in the Matchem Stakes, and (4) EYES WIDE OPEN, who is unbeaten over the distance, could pose a threat over this trip.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) MAMBO SYMPHONY wasn't disgraced last time out and runs well this course and distance. He can give them weight.

(6) EDISSON is holding form and carries 7kg less, so must be in with a serious chance.

(4) WALTER SMOOTHIE won on the second time of asking and can only improve.

(10) SHORTSTOP hasn't been far back and should again be in the shake-up.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) VIA SACRA landed a betting coup on debut over 1,200m at Scottsville and could be anything, so warrants respect on her Cape bow.

(2) LILY THERESA had excuses last time and has displayed her best over this trip. She has scope too, so is worth considering.

(4) SHARP PEG,(5) SHIZAM and (6) REBEL'S IDOL are hard-knocking sorts with solid credentials. The latter makes plenty appeal under just 51kg.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(5) BEST KEPT SECRET should be cherry-ripe and rates the one they all have to beat. However, if she fluffs, any one of the remaining runners could pull it off.

(4) LAST GIRL STANDING is honest and could get into the money again.

(7) ESPLORATORE, (9) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE, (6) ELUSIVE STRIKE and (8) BURUNDI BUSH are more for the short list.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(7) WESTERN STORM beat (2) CORTADA and (4) FIRE WALKER last time out. He renews rivalry on 1.5kg worse terms, so could struggle to confirm that form.

Well-related (1) VALBONNE quickened in the manner of a smart sort to win on debut and should have plenty to offer.

(6) FOREST PRINCE looks capable after a rest and a gelding operation.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(2)TIMEDTOPERFECTION was not striding out last time out and could make it win No. 3.

(5) MISS APHRODITE could get into the money.

(9) LADIES CLUB is running a bit below form but cannot be ignored here.

(10) SNOW PATH seems to be finding form and drops in trip.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(2) TAP O' NOTH and (10)COT CAMPBELL finished close-up behind a subsequent Grade 3 winner last time out. On that form, both should be good.

Unbeaten (5) BILLY SILVER, can go on withit.

(13) ROCKIN RUSSIAN warrants respect on his light weight.