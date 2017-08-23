Diamonds Forever will outshine her rivals

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CONTINUUM seems certain to win soon.

(2) ALLY WHOOPEE had decent form before a rest.

(4) DAME COMMANDER showed plenty toe and big improvement second time out.

(3) EXQUISITE EIGHT has done best this trip.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ASIAN STAR is knocking hard and has a talented apprentice.

(6) BRAVO ZULU brings good Gauteng form.

(5) KING KOTINI will go close if repeating latest.

(2) WOLF KILLER went close last, albeit in a weak field.

(8)SPIKE WELLS did well on his first turf run and can improve.

(11) BAD ATTITUDE found support on debut and deserves another chance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) ROSE HILL has good form, but is often slow away.

(3) FLO JOYNER is improving with racing and should go very close.

(2) ROY'S FLUTE also has the form to have a winning chance here.

(4) SHINDEAGAN has good poly form, but two poor runs here.

The impeccably bred (12) MISS FRANKEL flopped at short odds on debut, but has to be given another chance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(9) DIAMONDS FOREVER has been runner-up to a couple of fair fillies lately, and despite facing males will be hard to beat.

(6) WARRAPPEN JEREMY has some toe and can earn.

(11) TRULY VAR showed signs of life last time, and has a money chance in this weak field.

(1) ON YOUR LIFE is another with definite claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) GOT YOUR BACK is getting closer and was beaten by two good ones when trying turf last time.

(8) EXCELLISTIC is lightly raced and has decent form.

(7) SONG OF MITU has the form to win this, but tries the turn from a terrible draw.

(2) ALESNADO can earn once again.

(5) OLD OAK improved at his second outing and merits plenty respect.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(10) MIDNIGHT VISION needed his last, and can surprise here.

(3) HEAD HONCHO is still improving, and has to be a huge runner.

(2) FLYING SILVER is as consistent as they come, and demands inclusion.

(11) SAINT MARCO loves this course and is weighted with a shout.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) WAYWOOD made a most encouraging local debut and is progressive.

(10) ROCK MY SOUL has done well here, and latest may have been too far.

(6) BARINOIS was rested after an impressive maiden win. Could be anything.

(8) THE DAZZLER won well on debut, and then ran behind a top sort.