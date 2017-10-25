Distance looks good for Strikeitlikeamatch hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) SHADOW WARRIOR can win this despite wide draw.

(3) REFINED BACHELOR is probably looking for the extra.

(4) BERNIE has to get it right soon.

(9) MIDDLEMARCH can improve plenty after gelding.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) TALK OF THE TOWN finished strongly on debut at this track, and has plum draw and red hot rider.

Of the other raced runners (3) RIKERS ISLAND, (9) L'HISTOIRE and (8) DOUBLEMINT make most appeal. Plenty of well-bred debutantes, so watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH has been a revelation since returning to sprinting, and if handling the track can complete a hat-trick.

(3) BOBBY DAZZLER quickened well to win here and is best this trip.

(4) PHELAN LUCKY should be involved.

(7) SILVER COIN is highly regarded, and returns from a rest.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) WESTON has thrived since dropping in trip, and goes for a hat-trick.

Form of last win has been franked, and may fight it out with (5) ESSENCEOFLIFE, who was third there.

(8) FOURS A CROWD was an impressive maiden winner on track debut.

(6) SUN AT MIDNIGHT will do better back at this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) GLENNIE likes this track, and met a good filly last time.

(4) OAKLEY COURT is consistent, and should be involved.

(3) ESTEEMAL has promising KZN form, but a wide draw.

(1) WINE FESTIVAL has been a little disappointing, but drops in class and can improve.

(6) QUEEN MOIRA and (7) EMPIRE RISING are worth considering for the upset.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(7) PIRACY runs like he is looking for this trip, and appeals with 55kg and Grant Van Niekerk.

(1) PADDINGTON found trouble last time, and has dropped further in the ratings.

(2) BLUE DOOR is back in form and usually does well at Durbanville.

(4) WOODLAND'S FOREST and (5) JUDDERING ANGEL are both consistent stayers.