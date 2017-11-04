Distance suits Circuit Hassler

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 ALCARI could not have been much more impressive winning on debut over the straight 1,000m last month. He steps up to 1,200m, but the added trip should only be in his favour and from an ideal draw, he will be hard to beat once again.

2 ALL YOU KNOW was well-supported at his first start but found little. He has trialled okay since and could be one worth forgiving.

10 LUCKY LUCKY has proved something of a disappointment but can get into the placings.

6 AMAZING STAR was a flop on debut but will have improved for the effort.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 UNLEASHED DRAGON was fair at his first start in Class 5 over an unsuitable 1,000m. The 1,200m is his ideal trip and from gate five, he should be forwardly placed. He can get a second win here.

1 GOLDEN DEER has faced a long drop from his Class 2 peak, but he finally steps into Class 5 now. Expect a win soon.

9 WINNER ST PAUL'S rediscovered his best form to score last time out. If he holds that level, he will be hard to beat again.

2 GOOD METHOD is always a chance in these sorts of races.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

This race is all about the return of 9 HOT KING PRAWN, but it might be worth taking him on with 13 SUPER JUNIOR. The course and distance winner raced along the inside rail last time out from gate one, a tactic that proved disastrous. From a far better gate and with only 113 pounds to carry, he can play the spoiler. Hot King Prawn appears the best horse in the race off two big griffin wins, but he's still developing and at poisonous odds, he's worth opposing fresh.

10 ROYAL MOJITO and 5 ACE KING can fill the minors.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 CONTE looks a promising youngster for John Size. He has drawn the outside but that may not be a bad thing, as it will allow him to jump on his own terms and then perhaps push across towards the lead, as he has done in his trials. This is not a strong race and he can make a winning debut.

7 SPRING WIN has drawn well again and should be around the mark.

Both 3 AMBITIOUS HEART and 12 ENJOY LIFE will need a solid tempo to be able to close off, but both are capable if circumstances suit.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

13 MIDNITE PROMISE has run well enough at three starts for Frankie Lor, including a last-start third to rivals King Winsa and Po Ching Treasure. Joao Moreira jumps aboard now and he looks well prepared for this.

6 KING WINSA may be a six-year-old, but trainer Chris So has long maintained that he's only hit his straps over the last year. He still looks capable of heading higher and can repeat.

4 PO CHING TREASURE is dour but should get a good run and can figure.

7 JE PENSE may be on his mark but should be around the placings.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 SANGRIA looks to have found his feet this season with the drop into Class 4. The step-up to 1,400m should suit him and the former Spanish galloper looks set to break through here.

4 RED ELYSEES ran with merit in two runs in September. He should enjoy a perfect trail from gate one and he looms as the biggest danger.

1 GREAT JOY is heading well into Class 3, but he might still find this a little sharp. He's some chance regardless.

8 DOCTORS DELIGHT can finish off well late.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

14 NASSA was luckless first-up at Happy Valley. The South African G1 placegetter is 10 pounds out of the handicap, but he has a similar profile to 2015 winner Top Act. If saved for one late run, he can get over the top late.

4 TIME WARP was very good fresh behind Beauty Generation over an unsuitable trip. The 1,800m is far more to his liking and he should enjoy a nice run.

2 HORSE OF FORTUNE has plenty of weight but is capable of going back-to-back, while

5 ROMANTIC TOUCH is always a chance in these handicaps.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

1 CIRCUIT HASSLER ran home strongly at his first Class 3 run last start. Up to 1,800m now, he appears right on track to get his first Hong Kong victory.

7 LOTUS STRIKES BACK is racing well for new trainer Michael Freedman and should get another ideal run in transit. He's a chance yet again.

6 HOME RUN has looked on his mark for quite some time, but if he gets everything to suit, there's no reason he can't be a challenger.

10 EASY HEDGE is a place chance fresh.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 SPICY SURE'S effort was good fresh at his first run for Frankie Lor. With natural improvement, he shapes as hard to beat now.

8 SUPERPOWER still looks to be coming to terms with life in Hong Kong, but his two runs to date have been perfectly fine. The step-up to 1,400m suits and he looks like he'll be winning before too long.

4 TIME TO CELEBRATE ran well at his Hong Kong debut. He's another who will find the winners' circle soon, but gate 13 makes his task difficult here.

10 INVINCIBLE FRESH is worth including in exotics.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

5 FIFTY FIFTY has won like a very promising horse twice this preparation. The way that he quickened last start was particularly promising. If he has progressed further, he should be hard to beat here.

4 JOLLY JOLLY is a model of consistency. His run last start was very good and he should be in the placings again.

8 PINGWU SPARK'S form gained a boost through Southern Legend's win last weekend. The draw makes it awkward though.

G1 winner 2 SACRED ELIXIR bears close watching at his Hong Kong debut.