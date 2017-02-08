Distance suits Playboy Buddy in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) FLOWER BLUE displayed enough ability during his time in Cape Town to be competitive on his local debut.

(4) CHICAGO BEAT has made big improvements after being gelded and can place.

(3) SPY FICTION has more scope than most and could improve to feature.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MERMAID SIREN was not been beaten far in her last three outings before a break. She has more scope than most and can score in this moderate contest.

(2) SPANISH LADY and (4) ODD SOCKS were not fancied last time and ran accordingly, though both are capable of better.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) LIL GAMBLER comes in after a rest. She will strip fitter so should have more to offer.

(2) KENACK must overcome the draw but could show more over this trip.

(6) COP THIS has run well in both starts on this surface and can improve.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) RED MOON AT NIGHT will be looking to go one better after three runner-up finishes. She has been working towards a win.

(4) BRAVE AND BOLD should enjoy the run of the race from gate No. 1 and is given the nod.

(1) SCHOOL RUN can feature on these terms.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) AL CIBERANO had excuses for his poor last showing but boasts a formidable record over the C & D, so can be competitive if bouncing back.

(7) FOUNDING FEATHER ran his rivals off their feet when fitted with blinkers last time and he could get away on handicap debut.

Expect another bold bid from consistent (8) PRINCE MYSHKIN.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) VISION TO KILL lost unbeaten record last time but is a C&D winner. Warrants respect.

(3) SISTER COSMOS and (6) NALA could have a say if fit on their returns from respective layoffs.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) WILD WICKET had his mind on the job after gelding and should have plenty more to offer.

(3) WHAT A POET and (4) LONELY ARETHEBRAVE should pose the biggest threat, though (6) BREAKFAST CLUB is better than his last start suggests.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) PLAYBOY BUDDY is suited to these conditions and should make a bold bid, despite top-weight.

(6) PEACE AGAIN may have her breathing problems but should give a good account too.

(7) ICED UP who is well treated on these terms and could surprise.

RACE 9 (1,900M)

(3) FIT FOR FUN had excuses when she started a shorter price but finished behind (1) FONTEYN, (2) KUDRA and (12) RAPUNZEL. The latter has most scope for improvement but a few lengths to find on both Fonteyn and Kudra.