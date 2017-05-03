Distance suits River Garden

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) ON THE BOUNCE had the measure of then once raced (13) SWIFT DANCER on her debut and could hold her off again but it could get close.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) CALL TO ACCOUNT opened her account in the feature on Met day. She met some promising sorts and should show her class.

(2) CAPTAIN'S CHARM made no show in that same race but won soon after (over this trip) and could be a challenge.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) RIVER GARDEN could have won his debut had he not been green. It was a promising first race so he should make the transition round the bend in good fashion.

(14) SEA KING is one that caught the eye on debut. He could be up to trying the turn quickly.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ROMAN COURTESAN brings useful West Cape form into the KZN maiden ranks. She could be on the up and may not find a wide draw hard.

(7) IDEAL WINTER made a fair debut on the poly and has drawn well. She could upset.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) SILENT OBSESSION is closely matched with (1) MYTHICAL RULE and (3) ROY IS SLOW on merit ratings but has the advantage of having run well over this trip. MYTHICAL RULE could relish this distance.

RACE 6 (1,750M)

(3) HANDSOME HENRY won a nice race in his fourth start and has been improving. He could make a successful debut here. However, he has drawn wide.

(1) ARGYLE BAY loves this track and could steal another win if the former isn't ready.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) ROCK OF AFRICA met fair fields in the West Cape. He is a decent sort on his day and could be ready after rest especially as he has blinkers fitted.

(3) CUVARA was supported and got the job done in his second start. He could be better than that close call especially now that he has experience at this track.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) SILK TRIP was taken to the Highveld after two sparkling runs in the West Cape. She didn't do too badly but looks better than that performance. Watch for improvement but her draw may not be the best.

(2) TIMEOUS ran a cracker last and could confirm the beating of (6) RAINBOWINTHESKY. Both should run fair races here.