Distinctive Darci set to score comeback win

Distinctive Darci (No. 11) in one of his four victories.

A short spell has certainly done DISTINCTIVE DARCI a world of good.

The Mark Walker-trained three-year-old has been working up a storm for his comeback at Kranji tonight in Race 4, the Class 3 Victoria Racing Club Trophy event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Last week, the bay New Zealand-bred signalled his winning intention with an impressive trial victory, clocking under one minute for the Poly 1,000m. The manner he won it was very eye-catching, indeed.

Although he gave the leader a six-length headstart from the turn into the straight, he gradually cut down the deficit easily to win in 59.67sec.

After that winning trial, he has been toughened up with a couple more gallops, the last of which was on Tuesday, when he clocked a swift time with race-jockey Vlad Duric astride.

Distinctive Darci now looks spot-on for tonight's task.

The expected fast pace from Shadow Of War and the grey Katagas, both of whom are also resuming from a break, should suit Distinctive Darci.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has not raced since the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 26 when he ran ninth to Countofmontecristo. Although that was his worst race, he was only four-and-three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

From nine other starts, Distinctive Darci has four successive wins - all on the Polytrack and twice over tonight's trip - and three seconds. This speaks volumes of his ability.