Racing

Distinctive Darci set to score comeback win

Distinctive Darci (No. 11) in one of his four victories.TNP FILE PHOTO
Leading trainer Mark Walker.TNP FILE PHOTOS
Leading jockey Vlad DuricTNP FILE PHOTO

Kranji Friday night races

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Jul 07, 2017 06:00 am

A short spell has certainly done DISTINCTIVE DARCI a world of good.

The Mark Walker-trained three-year-old has been working up a storm for his comeback at Kranji tonight in Race 4, the Class 3 Victoria Racing Club Trophy event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Last week, the bay New Zealand-bred signalled his winning intention with an impressive trial victory, clocking under one minute for the Poly 1,000m. The manner he won it was very eye-catching, indeed.

Although he gave the leader a six-length headstart from the turn into the straight, he gradually cut down the deficit easily to win in 59.67sec.

After that winning trial, he has been toughened up with a couple more gallops, the last of which was on Tuesday, when he clocked a swift time with race-jockey Vlad Duric astride.

Distinctive Darci now looks spot-on for tonight's task.

The expected fast pace from Shadow Of War and the grey Katagas, both of whom are also resuming from a break, should suit Distinctive Darci.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has not raced since the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 26 when he ran ninth to Countofmontecristo. Although that was his worst race, he was only four-and-three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

From nine other starts, Distinctive Darci has four successive wins - all on the Polytrack and twice over tonight's trip - and three seconds. This speaks volumes of his ability.

 

