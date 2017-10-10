Racing

Divine Boy ends long drought

Oct 10, 2017 06:00 am

It had been a long time between drinks for Divine Boy, but trainer Me Tsui hopes that he may have more wins in store now after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Class 3 Tsuen Lok Handicap over 1,650m on the all-weather track at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Ridden by champion jockey Joao Moreira, it was his first victory in nearly two years.

Divine Boy's career peaked late in his four-year-old season, when he was fourth to Lucky Bubbles in the Hong Kong Group 2 Sprint Cup over 1,200m.

He finished seventh, just four lengths from Australian speedster Chautauqua, in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize over 1,200m.

His last win came earlier that term, when he completed a hat-trick of 1,200m Happy Valley triumphs in December 2015.

"These days, as an older horse, he just doesn't have that speed over 1,200m," said Tsui.

"His first-up run was good and I think the dirt suits him. Hopefully, he can win up in Class 2 again, on that you'd think it is a chance.

"Maybe I'll try to find another dirt mile for him."

Divine Boy was the second leg of a brace for Moreira, who took the Class 4 Tai Ho Handicap over 1,400m on Red Horse. - HKJC

