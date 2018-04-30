Donna Logan third-time lucky

New Kranji trainer Donna Logan has not taken too long to saddle her first winner at her new base.

Green Star, her third Singapore starter from her fledgling team of only 11 horses, won the last race at Friday night's bumper 10-race programme, the $45,000 Thundering Jet 2010 Stakes, a Class 4 Non Premier race over 1,200m.

The 57-year-old New Zealander moved to Singapore from her training base in Ruakaka only in February, having had to put off her arrival after a freak pool accident which she fortunately survived.

A winner of around 850 races in New Zealand, including 60 at Group and Listed level, Logan has given her horses time to acclimatise and get ready, finally launching her first runner, Whakaaria Mai last Tuesday, picking up a satisfactory eighth place as a first result.

She fielded two more runners on Friday night.

After Command Royale, a three-time winner over 1,200m in New Zealand, ran fourth as the $18 favourite in the $80,000 Class 3 Division 1 race over 1,200m in Race 7, Logan was third-time lucky with newcomer Green Star in the final event, the $45,000 Class 4 Non Premier race over the Poly 1,200m.

Not as experienced as Command Royale, having raced only twice for a second place for Logan's daughter Samantha, the $81 outsider was probably less expected to hand his trainer that first Kranji hurrah, especially after having drawn in 10.

But, after a peach of a ride from fellow Kiwi rider Craig Grylls, the Iffraaj four-year-old, who is raced by Logan's mainland Chinese owners, did send Singapore's second lady trainer, after Leticia Dragon, into raptures when he kept digging deep inside the concluding stages.

Parked in a handy spot, albeit three wide, Green Star gained the ascendancy from leader Super Denman upon straightening. Fusion Power and Arr Flair came baying for his blood the entire length of the straight. But Grylls rode for dear life, evidently badly wanting that first win for his fellow Kiwi trainer.

The gelding responded to Grylls' persuader by finding plenty inside those last 50m which must have felt like 50km, to scrape home by a neck from Fusion Power. The winning time was 1min 12.59sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

"We've been here only for a short while and to get that first win out of the way is a big thrill. We actually rated both horses to win tonight," said Logan.

"Command Royale ran good and will improve from that run. My daughter actually gave Green Star big wraps.

"At the top of the straight, I saw him up there and I was hoping he would hang on. I'm also really rapt for my China clients."