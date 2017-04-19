Don't jump off Royal Ruler and The Capital

Topweight in Sunday's top event but missing from the winners' circle since September, ROYAL RULER could find his way back into that hallowed enclosure - if he can bring his trackwork form to the races.

The son of Roman Ruler earned a star for his performance on the training track yesterday morning when, with stablemate The Capital for company he loosened up with a spot of cantering before running the 600m in 35.5sec.

SEVEN-TIME WINNER

Already a seven-time winner from 21 starts, Royal Ruler is better than his last four runs suggest.

While he made the board in three of those runs, his backers on the win and place option went home empty-handed when on all three occasions, he finished only fourth.

Then in his last start, when sent off as the $16 top pick, he could manage only fifth spot after being bumped off stride near the 700m mark.

Jockey Barend Vorster said later that, following the "bump", his mount only "ran on fairly".

Royal Ruler was a revelation last season, punching home five winners from April to September.

Three of those victories were over the 1,2000m and on the Polytrack - which is Sunday's track and distance.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, Royal Ruler looks primed to run a good race and a return to the winning list will not surprise one bit.

If he looked good on the training track, his galloping companion, THE CAPITAL, was equally impressive.

A huge disappointment in his last start when he capitulated in the home stretch to run a poor seventh to Divided House, The Capital has been working in earnest and could bounce back and win Sunday's Kranji Stakes C race over the metric mile.

A stylish winner on debut, he was the overwhelming choice of racegoers when he lined up for his second start on March 31. However, their hopes went up in smoke when The Capital folded up in the run home.

However, don't be too quick to jump off him. Another one from Le Grange's yard, The Capital ran a smart trial just last Thursday when he finished a close second to stablemate Mighty Kenny. Nothing much separated them at the finish and the pair ran the 1,000m in a smart time of 59.81sec.

TIGER BAY

Also on Sunday, keep an eye on the Stephen Gray-trained and owned TIGER BAY. He had Ismadi Amirul in the saddle when clocking 38.7sec for the 600m.

Runner-up in his last four starts, two of them by narrow margins, he richly deserves a break and the opportunity could present itself in Sunday's staying contest over the 1,900m.