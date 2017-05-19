Don't miss Elusive Mist

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) NICOLE and (8) PEPPER DUST look the two on form who could fight out the finish. Both should appreciate the extra 200m.

(4) LEIA ORGANA is ultra consistent, so must have every chance.

(6) MISS APHRODITE and (9) PROFS PET can earn minor money.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(2) PERFECT TALE has finished third in her last two outings and, with Andrew Fortune in the irons, could go as close as winning here.

(8) MAIN ATTRACTION has proven to be very unreliable but has strong enough ability to win, so warrants respect.

(1) JULIE ORLY improved drastically last time out but will be returning from a lengthy rest, so fitness could be a bit of a concern.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) ELUSIVE MIST is the best handicapped runner in the race and could be the right pick based on her last run.

(2) MAHE BEAT shouldn't be far behind. There is a lot to like about her last outing when she finished merely a length away in third. There is certainly something to come from that run.

(3) NO DOUBT, (5) BRINKLEY, and (6) BANKS HIDEAL could make for a crowded finish come the finish line as they all have valid reason for why they should make the frame on recent form.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

This promises to be a two-horse race between (1) MAMBO TANGO and (2) DANCING RUGA so could prove to be the best forecast bets.

(1) MAMBO TANGO has proven rather expensive to follow, but looks ready to clinch a maiden victory here.

(2) DANCING RUGA, although unlikely to beat Mambo Tango, is the horse who looks the main danger.

(6) REASONABLE DOUBT, (5) HEIR TO RICHES and (4)TOPO could fight out for the minor money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Competitive race - a number of runners stand a chance of winning here.

(6) TRACK-KING is well weighted and well drawn, so could be the one to go as the first pick.

(1) OFF TO GAUL is never far off.

(8) BUCK EYE has been consistent in his last three starts and, if he overcomes the wide barrier draw, could be a massive factor.

(9) LARIMAR, (5) TITUS, (3) MAN FROM JAPAN and (2) ROYAL UNION JET can pop up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Another tricky race.

(3) FLY PEG FLY has yet to run out of the money in Port Elizabeth and this trend is likely to continue.

(5) AGTERSKOT's last run is best ignored. She simply couldn't overcome her wide draw last time and could have been amiss. She is drawn 1 now and could well be returning to winning ways.

(1) FLASH MCQUEEN, (9) COASTAL SPELL and (6) DANCE IN THE WOODS could earn minor money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

This race could go either way between two horses.

It could be won by (2) BONNE VIE, who has finished second in her last three outings, failing by the tightest of margins or it could go to (6) LADY AWAY, who has finished second in her last two starts and has faced tougher and, for that reason alone, is why she could be placed first.

(4) BOMBSHELL GIRL, (7) ASPEN FIRE and (8) MERITOCRACY shouldn't be far back.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) IMAGINE DRAGONS has proven stubborn and expensive to follow, but could resurface on the brilliance produced over the first two starts.

(8) WICKED LADY JANE is never really far off them past the post. She's well weighted and well drawn and could be the right pick in this field.

(6) TIME TRIPPER is rested and will have to overcome a wide draw.

(5) RED HOT LADY and (9) CAROLE BOUQUET could earn the minor money.