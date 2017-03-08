The Dragon will be Unleashed in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 SHOW MISSION appears to be nearing a point where he will win. The booking of Joao Moreira is the icing on the cake and the son of Showcasing should be saluting the judge for the first time.

6 HIGHLAND DRAGON's four Hong Kong victories have come over this course and distance and he has never dropped this low in the ratings before, so expect an improved effort.

2 PROMPT EXPRESS is a flying machine who debuts in Class 5 here. He is one-dimensional and there does appear other speed here, which is a negative for him crossing from gate 11, but he does get Zac Purton aboard.

3 GOLDEN GLORY has had all sorts of issues, but he did improve significantly when he dropped into Class 4 for the first time. Perhaps with the drop into Class 5, he can finally prove competitive again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

2 BEAUTY CONNECTION appears to be nearing a win. The son of Derby winner Sir Percy appears limited to the 1,000m, but should get a win over this trip shortly.

8 TRENDIFUL can pull a good run every now and then. Moreira got the best out of Trendiful when he first won in May 2015 and has only ridden him once since, so it looks a positive sign for the horse.

5 BEEKELY wasn't hopeless on debut over the Sha Tin 1,000m, despite finishing 11th. He will have taken great improvement for that effort.

7 BUMBLE BABY scored at monster odds to start his season but has been fairly disappointing since. This looks his best option and, perhaps with a kind draw, he can figure somewhere.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

7 CASH COURIER has won only one of his 29 starts, taking a Class 5 event by a neck earlier this season. However, his last few runs have suggested that he is capable of breaking through at the bottom of Class 4.

1 AMAZING FEELING wears the tag of the most disappointing horse in Hong Kong and perhaps its most frustrating maiden, having placed in seven of his 13 starts but not winning. He finished second in the 2015 Griffin Trophy. He has talent, but putting it all together is tough. Still, he's always a chance.

3 IMPERIAL SEAL disappointed last time out after two emphatic victories. Moreira retains the ride and he is probably some sort of chance yet again.

5 MIDNITE PROMISE ran okay over 1,200m last time out, but his better runs have been over this trip and beyond. The booking of Purton is a big indicator of his chances.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

12 GOBI STORM has been a work in progress through five starts this season. His first effort was good, as was his most recent run, but in between came three diabolical performances. He may be in need of the drop in class but with only 115 pounds (52.2kg) on his back, he might have enough improvement in him to break through.

4 EXCELLENCE has been hit and miss this preparation but his win four starts back was good and his effort to run second two starts ago is good enough to see him competitive here from gate 4.

2 CASA MASTER is tough to get right but, on his day, he is talented. If Moreira can ride the horse accordingly, then he is a leading player.

3 GREAT TREASURE clearly looks the yard's second stringer with Alex Lai aboard, but he has been racing well this preparation and deserves inclusion.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 UNLEASHED DRAGON was better than it appears on paper when he ran home for fifth over an unsuitable 1,000m. The step-up to 1,200m is crucial and he is drawn to get the right run under Derek Leung.

8 HOT HOT PEPPER is not the strongest or most genuine of horses, but he is always in the mix. The Happy Valley 1,200m should suit him with his short burst of speed. He's drawn well.

10 CONTRIBUTION just failed last time out, beaten a short head by Game Of Fun. He appears to have found his rhythm, though, and a breakthrough victory appears to be imminent.

1 COUR VALANT has been frustrating to follow as he has threatened to break through for some time now. Still, it is now a month shy of three years since his last victory. He needs everything right to find the winners' circle, so he's probably a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 ALL MY GAIN folded up last time after sitting too close to a very hot speed over the Sha Tin 1,400m. The return to 1,200m should be suitable and, while his Happy Valley record is patchy, he should get the right run in transit.

5 I'M A WITNESS is racing well, having won at a big price two runs back before just failing to reel in Our Hero by a short-head last start. He gets Moreira atop and will be hard to beat.

8 VARA PEARL is consistent, albeit over further. He might get things to suit here and finish somewhere around the mark.

12 GENEROUS HEART is nearing a drop in class but he has looked good in his five starts to date and a win is not far away.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

3 ANDOYAS made hard work of it last time out but just got his head down to record his first Hong Kong victory. He's not the type who will win too often and the step-back to 1,800m doesn't appear ideal but he is honest and should run well with the right run from gate 3.

4 GIANT TURTLE put two impressive wins together before just coming up short when a three-quarter length fifth last time out. He is drawn to get the right run.

7 HAPPY ROCKY improved out of sight last time out after a number of poor efforts to begin his season. He has never won over the Happy Valley 1,800m but all four of his wins have come at the city track over 1,650m and 2,200m. With further improvement, he can do it.

6 ENREACHING broke through on the dirt down in Class 4 last start. He looks capable of running a bold race again with Moreira aboard.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 PEACE N PROSPERITY is racing his way into form and was good last time out when a length second to Victory Marvel. He should get an ideal run and he can turn the tables on Victory Marvel with an eight-pound turnaround.

9 WHO'STHEDUDE will have his admirers with Moreira jumping back on from the inside gate. He should be included at his Happy Valley debut.

2 VICTORY MARVEL has been a model of consistency this season and should be included again.

10 ENDEARING suffered a heart irregularity last time out but his prior form had been solid enough. He can break through.