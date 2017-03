Dubai races and start times

7.45pm (tomorrow)

US$1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile ( 1,600m)

8.15pm

US$1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m)

(This race is for Purebred Arabians; others are for thoroughbreds)

8.50pm

US$1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (3,200m)

9.25pm

US$2 million Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m)

10.00pm

US$1 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m)

10.35pm

US$2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m)

11.30pm

US$6 million Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m)

12.05am

US$6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m)

12.45am

US$10 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m)