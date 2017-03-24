Dubai World Cup meeting live

Trainer Cliff Brown after Debt Collector cantered on the Meydan Racecourse on Wednesday

Debt Collector (No. 1) will be competing in the US$6 (S$8.4m) million Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m.

Racing fans will get the chance to cheer Singapore's equine representatives DEBT COLLECTOR and QUECHUA in their quest for world glory in Dubai.

The Singapore Turf Club will simulcast the Dubai World Cup Day live from Meydan Racecourse from 7.45pm tomorrow (Singapore time).

Debt Collector, who is Singapore Horse of the Year, will be competing in the US$6 million (S$8.4 million) Group 1 Dubai Turf. The 1,800m race will be run at 11.30pm.

Singapore Gold Cup-Singapore Derby hero Quechua will race in the US$1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup over 3,200m, which is starting at 8.50pm.

Both horses, who have settled in well in Dubai, have drawn an identical barrier - No. 10 - in their respective races.

The Cliff Brown-trained Debt Collector will be ridden by jockey Michael Rodd, while jockey Barend Vorster will be aboard the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Quechua.

This will be Debt Collector's first overseas attempt and the second for Quechua, who finished eighth to Satono Crown in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m last December.

With a total prize purse of US$30 million, the Dubai World Cup race meeting sets the stage for the best horses around the world with its six Group 1 and three Group 2 races.

The highlight of the evening is the US$10 million Dubai World Cup over 2,000m.

The other five Group 1 events are the US$6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m), the US$6 million Dubai Turf (1,800m), the US$2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) - the race that Singapore's retired racing legend Rocket Man famously won in 2011 to become the first Singapore-trained galloper to land an International Group 1 event - the US$1 million Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) and the US$1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m), the traditional race for Purebred Arabians.

He worked well and I was very happy. He is more himself now, more relaxed in the new environment. Michael Rodd (jockey) was very happy with how he breezed this morning and we will keep him ticking over between now and race day. Trainer Cliff Brown after Debt Collector cantered on the Meydan Racecourse on Wednesday

In addition to the Dubai World Cup race meeting, the Singapore Turf Club will be simulcasting the South Africa race meeting (from 6.55pm to 12.30am).

Live telecast and totalisator services are available at the following venues:

Singapore Racecourse (North Grandstand, Level 1) and at off-course betting centres at Serangoon Central, China Square (Level 2), Bukit Merah (Basement) and Bedok.

Complimentary entry is extended to racegoers at the above locations (prevailing dress code applies). Entry fees for day meetings are still applicable.

Telebet customers who subscribe to the Horse Racing Channels on StarHub Sports can watch the Dubai World Cup and South Africa races on Channel 288 and 289 respectively.