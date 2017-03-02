Dundonnell and Fabulous One on desert mission

Dundonnell (No. 5) wins the Sprint Cup at Sha Tin in the 2014/15 season.

Hong Kong duo DUNDONNELL and FABULOUS ONE may have headed for Dubai with the same goals, but their paths will diverge at Meydan on Saturday night at the annual Super Saturday meeting, as both chase berths in lucrative races on Dubai World Cup Night.

Meydan's Super Saturday card is the traditional local lead-up for the big dance, the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25 and, for the second consecutive year, Hong Kong has representation at the prelude.

The Caspar Fownes-trained Dundonnell tackles the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal over 1,200m on dirt, while trainer Chris So's Fabulous One returns to the turf in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint over 1,200m.

Both horses made their UAE debut in a 1,200m dirt handicap on Feb 11.

HAMPERED

That day, Dundonnell finished second under top weight, beaten a length by Godolphin's Comicas after being hampered by the winner and being forced to switch course at the 150m mark. Fabulous One weakened out to finish ninth, beaten almost 14 lengths.

After that effort, So admitted disappointment with Fabulous One but believes there were genuine excuses for the sub-par run.

"He wasn't himself that day," So said from Sha Tin yesterday morning.

"He got worked up, and while that isn't that unusual, he didn't want to go into the gates. After that, he didn't show the speed I know he has and then he didn't corner well, with Oisin (Murphy) saying that he maybe doesn't go as well left-handed. It's a shame but at least we have a chance to run this weekend."

So was eagerly awaiting news of Fabulous One's gallop from his staff on the ground in Dubai and reported a happy camp after the Elusive City gelding posted his final major gallop on the Meydan dirt.

The five-year-old looked strong in the concluding stages of his hit-out, having set off from the 1,600m mark with Dundonnell before stepping up his workrate in the final 800m.

"He's really well, I'm told," So said.

I’d be expecting a big run this time at set weights. The key on that surface is getting a good gate and making your own luck, and if you can do that, they always run well. But once you get in behind, it’s sayonara. Trainer Caspar Fownes, on dundonnell’s chances in Dubai

"They were happy with the gallop, and it was just to top him off after he galloped last Saturday. He looks like he has taken improvement from the run and coming back to the straight track on the turf should help him. I will fly out after Sha Tin tonight and stay until Monday."

Murphy, who partnered the gelding into a fourth at Sha Tin before his Middle East sojourn, will once again partner the bay, who will jump from stall five in the field of 16.

Fownes said on Tuesday that Dundonnell was "going really well" and he would be heading to Dubai after last night's Sha Tin races to watch his charge work tomorrow.

"I'd be expecting a big run this time at set weights," said Fownes.

"The key on that surface is getting a good gate and making your own luck, and if you can do that, they always run well. But once you get in behind, it's sayonara."

CAPABLE

Fownes believes Dundonnell is capable of turning the tables on Comicas on Saturday, especially given rider Christophe Soumillon had to stop riding and switch over heels at the 150m last time out.

"The Godolphin horse came across ours a little bit, but let's hope we can get a good run this time and it's all about getting him used to that surface," Fownes said, before adding that his intention would be to push on to the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen over 1,200m on World Cup Night should he race to expectations.

He said: "Hopefully, he runs well enough to justify a spot and then we'll keep him ticking over and hopefully have him right on the big day."